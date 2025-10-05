Marvel Studios Confirms Blade's Glaring Weakness In the MCU

Marvel Studios confirmed Blade's glaring weakness in the MCU, and it makes total sense. Marvel Zombies introduced a new Blade Variant, complete with an Egyptian god twist, in the form of Blade Knight. This version of Blade is Khonsu's new Avatar in this apocalyptic reality, making him a much more formidable host due to his innate vampire abilities.

Throughout Marvel Zombies, Blade Knight is clearly a force to be reckoned with, killing zombies with ease and easily defeating a zombified Ghost by using his expert sword skills. However, Khonshu's power was insufficient to protect Blade Knight after Zombie Thor summoned the Bifrost directly at him, instantly killing him. Aside from Zombie Thor's Bifrost energy, Marvel Studios revealed more of Blade's vulnerability in a new poster.

As part of Marvel Zombies' promotion, Marvel Studios released a new poster showing Blade Knight's strengths and weaknesses.

The poster revealed that Blade Knight's strengths include being enhanced by Khonshu's power, being agile and lightweight, and becoming an adequate zombie slicer with his sword. All of these were apparent in the four-episode crossover series, making him a strong ally and one of the memorable characters in Marvel Zombies.

However, the poster also confirmed Blade's glaring weakness: his main weapon is inefficient against armored foes. This could also prove true for Blade's main Variant in the MCU because there is a strong chance that a sword is also his primary weapon.

The fact that using a sword also has a limited range indicates that Blade Knight can only eliminate a few enemies at once, making him vulnerable when an army of villains attacks him all at once.

Directed by Bryan Andrews, Marvel Zombies reunited a star-studded cast of MCU mainstays, led by the likes of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, and Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch. The series premiered on Disney+ on September 24, 2025.

Why Blade's Glaring Weakness Could Still Be His Strength

While Blade has a glaring weakness of being ineffective against armored foes, it's clear that using a sword in battle has its own set of issues, and it could prove to be his downfall if he fails to find an effective strategy.

Still, there is a chance that the main version of Blade in the MCU is aware of this glaring weakness, unlike his overconfident counterpart in the Marvel Zombies timeline. It's possible that Blade Knight was confident that a god like Khonshu was by his side, leading to his inefficiency in fighting armored foes and ultimately, his death.

The MCU's Blade (who has yet to make his proper debut outside of a voice cameo by Mahershala Ali in Eternals' post-credits scene) could address the limitations of his sword by adapting to the current fight, unleashing his versatility in combat, and being resourceful by using other weapons that he can see within his surroundings.

While Blade Knight only has his sword and god-like abilities under his arsenal, Marvel's Daywalker is a different beast altogether, mainly due to his arsenal of high-tech weapons and silver stakes. Blade is also a tactician, so he can be well-prepared in any battle once he knows who he is up against.