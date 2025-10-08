Marvel Studios Releases New Blade Teaser Video Amid Movie Delays

Even though the Blade film at Marvel Studios can't seem to get out of limbo, an official teaser trailer was released that focused entirely on Blade and his most recent MCU appearance. Many fans have been rather disappointed that Mahershala Ali's Blade has still not been featured in the MCU yet, as it was announced that his version of the character would be headlining his own self-titled project. However, the Blade character has made multiple appearances in the MCU in 2025 alone.

Marvel Studios recently revealed a 22-second promotional spot (or teaser) for Marvel Zombies that featured Blade front and center. The footage highlighted some of Blade's most iconic moments from the animated series.

Marvel Studios

The Marvel Zombies version of Blade may not be voiced by Ali (instead, he is voiced by Todd Williams), but his character design still resembles Ali. The Blade teaser showcased a couple of close-ups of Marvel Zombies' Blade, highlighting his white eyes.

Marvel Zombies

In the show and in the caption of the X post that included the Blade teaser for Marvel Zombies, the character was referred to as Blade Knight. This is due to the Zombies version of Blade being Khonshu's avatar, just like Moon Knight is (which also explains Blade's white eyes). The released footage included a great shot of Blade Knight's costume in Marvel Zombies, showing its similarities to the Moon Knight costume.

Marvel Studios

Speaking of Blade being Khonshu's avatar, the trailer also included the iconic shot of Blade's sword featuring the reflection of Khonshu, which is a shot that was first included in the official trailer for Marvel Zombies.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios made sure to include a few action sequences in the 22-second Blade Knight teaser, but it also made it a point to put Blade's character design and costuming in full display with some shots that featured him standing still. Once again, he appears to be modeled after Mahershala Ali.

Marvel Studios

As mentioned, there was no shortage of action shots in the Blade Knight teaser for Marvel Zombies. For example, one part of the footage included the sequence of Blade slicing up a zombified Ghost. In that shot, fans get a clear view of Blade Knight's mask, as well as some of his Moon Knight weapons, such as the Crescent Blades.

Marvel Studios

While Blade is acting as Khonshu's avatar and is known as Blade Knight, he still has some of his signature Blade characteristics in Marvel Zombies, such as his sharp fangs (or vampire teeth).

The full Blade teaser for Marvel Zombies can be seen below:

Marvel Zombies is performing extremely well on Disney+ and has even surpassed the expectations Marvel Studios and Disney had for the What If...? spin-off.

The series follows a group of MCU heroes as they battle against zombified versions of other heroes (and even some villains), and stars franchise veterans such as Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Will Mahershala Ali's Blade Ever Be Seen in Live-Action in the MCU?

No other project has had as much difficulty getting the ball rolling than the Blade movie at Marvel Studios. Technically, it is still in development and is still being planned, but as every day passes, it seems less likely that it will ever be released.

However, the Blade character has shown up in two different MCU projects in 2025 alone, with those being Deadpool & Wolverine (which was Wesley Snipes' Blade) and Marvel Zombies.

It is clear that Marvel Studios wants Blade to be a part of the MCU, and that the company still wants Mahershala Ali to portray the character. If it didn't want Ali, Blade's character design in Marvel Zombies would not have been modeled after Ali.

A lot of fans are holding out hope that Blade will make it into the MCU sometime in the near future. With how Blade is being handled by Marvel Studios, it seems as though Marvel Studios will still continue to try to get the live-action movie into the eyes of fans. If not, it would be shocking if the Blade character does not show up in live-action somewhere else.