Marvel Studios Confirms Blade Has 6 Powers In the MCU

Marvel's Blade made his debut in the MCU in 2025, and his arrival confirmed several powers for the famed vampire hunter. Fans are still waiting for Blade's live-action movie to arrive, but ahead of the movie, Marvel brought in the comic book hero to fight the undead in Marvel Zombies. Set in the wider MCU Multiverse, Blade's depiction in Marvel Zombies comes with a slight twist.

Marvel Zombies is a spin-off of Marvel's Disney+ series What If...?, which imagines creative possibilities with the classic catalogue of heroes and villains. For Blade's character in Marvel Zombies, he is reimagined as Blade Knight (voiced by Todd Williams), a crossover between his classic vampire depiction and the character of Moon Knight (whom Marvel Studios introduced in the Disney+ series Moon Knight).

This gives Blade a few unique powers and advantages in Marvel Zombies that he hasn't previously wielded on screen before. While this version of Blade is not the same one that fans will eventually encounter on Earth-616, this marks the first time Blade has been officially included in a Marvel Studios project (albeit in the Multiverse), ahead of the still-to-be-released solo film with Mahershala Ali, which is currently in development.

Marvel Zombies Confirms Blade Knight's Epic Powers

Superhuman Reflexes

Blade frequently shows off his superhuman reflexes in Marvel Zombies, often knowing what is going to happen before it takes place. After sensing an enemy approaching, he tells Yelena Belova to duck, and without even turning to look behind him, he launches into a flying kick at an undead enemy.

These reflexes remain a part of the character's power set in all his battles in Marvel Zombies, granting him a powerful advantage in combat.

Superhuman Strength

Similar to his comic book depiction, Blade possesses superhuman strength in Marvel Zombies, which he displays in combat, as his punches and kicks send enemies flying. Additionally, he shows strength in wielding his sword and blocking heavy attacks in motion.

Sword Mastery

Blade's iconic sword makes an appearance in Marvel Zombies, and the show continues the character's mastery with the weapon, which he is known for in the source material. One particularly stunning fight sequence sees Blade battling with a zombified Ghost, who uses her abilities to teleport, but is stopped at every reappearance by Blade's sword. He is then swiftly able to slice Ghost up, showing prowess and skill with his blade.

Crescent Blades

The Moon Knight side to Blade Knight's character in Marvel Zombies is evident through his use of crescent blades - a weapon commonly associated with the masked Egyptian hero. The moon-shaped blades are small and throwable, and fit into the chest piece of Blade Knight's armor.

Costume Manipulation

Unlike Moon Knight, Blade Knight doesn't completely conceal his face. However, his mystic abilities do allow him some degree of manipulation over his costume. In Marvel Zombies, Blade Knight is shown summoning and disappearing his face mask and cape at will, confirming he has some supernatural ability over his outfit.

Khonshu Summoning

One of the core abilities that makes Moon Knight, and subsequently Blade Knight, who they are, is the power to summon the Egyptian Moon God, Khonshu. Similar to the live-action Disney+ series, Khonshu manifests himself as a shapeshifting godly spirit. In Marvel Zombies, he appears from within Blade's body as a giant flaming, skeletal bird, intimidating those standing against them.