Mahershala Ali's Blade Finally Gets Some Good News

After years of false starts and production hiccups, fans finally got some good news to do with Mahershala Ali's Blade movie. Ali's debut as the iconic Marvel Comics character (who was previously played by Wesley Snipes in the OG Blade trilogy) has long been teased by MCU. Yet, nothing meaningful has come to bear in the super-powered franchise, leading many to believe his movie has been canceled.

According to a new report from insider Daniel Richtman, the Mahershala Ali Blde movie is still in the works. This news comes despite reports that Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have put it on ice or, worse, outright abandoned the project after years of troubled development. It could, however, indicate Marvel now has plans for the character beyond the bounds of his own movie.

Ritchtman revealed the news on his Patreon page, writing, "Even tho Blade is on pause," the plan is still to have the two-time Academy Award winner play the vampire-hunting comic book character in some capacity in the MCU:

"Even tho 'Blade' is on pause but Marvel still wants Ali to play Blade."

Blade has publicly been on the MCU radar since 2019, with Mahershala Ali attached to the movie the entire time. The latest update about the project revealed that it has been fully put on pause following the departure of several writers, two different directors coming and going, and still no script locked in.

Despite this rocky road in development (and the MCU Blade movie being delayed indefinitely), Ali reportedly remains enthusiastic about bringing his take on the character to the screen.

Initially set to be released in theaters in November 2023, Blade has now been removed from the Marvel Studios calendar as the studio continues to lock down exactly what it wants to do with the film. Recent reports have indicated the project was being developed as a period piece set in the 1920s, with Mahershala Ali's Marvel hero doing what he does best: slaying vampires.

Ali has been the only name attached to the Blade film this entire time. Other names attached to the project include Mia Goth (who would play the terrifying Lillith) and Lanterns star Aaron Pierre; however, whether they are still involved remains unclear.

What Is Marvel Doing With Blade?

Marvel Studios

This report from Daniel Richtman might be confusing for fans eagerly anticipating the Blade movie, but it could indicate a change of tact for the character's MCU introduction that may ultimately be for the best.

Richtman wrote that despite the Blade movie being put on ice, Marvel Studios still has plans for Mahershala Ali's version of the character to see the light of day. Perhaps this means a Blade film is no longer the plan, and something else is being pursued featuring the character instead.

For years, there have been rumors of Marvel Studios prepping a potential Midnight Suns movie centered on a team of supernaturally inclined superheroes, one that often includes Blade.

If a Midnight Suns project is what is now being looked at by the MCU brass, it could allow Mahershala Ali to bring his version of Blade to the big screen, all while doing it without the baggage of the chronically troubled MCU Blade movie.

Then, after the super-powered team-up has come and gone, a Blade film could be explored again, giving Marvel Studios some breathing room to get its Daywalking ducks in a row.