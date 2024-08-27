Wesley Snipes or Mahershala Ali’s Blade, Who Is Best For the MCU?

Marvel Studios currently has two Blades in their playbook with Mahershala Ali set to debut in a solo movie after Wesley Snipes returned to the role in Deadpool & Wolverine, but which is better for the franchise's future?

"There’s only been one Blade. There’s only ever gonna be one Blade."

Those were the ironic words uttered by Wesley Snipes in Deadpool & Wolverine as Wade Wilson turned to the audience to remind them that is far from true.

After a vocal cameo in Eternals’ post-credits scene, Mahershala Ali will finally make his way onto the scene as Blade in his November 2025 solo movie. At least that will be the case if Marvel Studios can finally drag Blade from the pits of development hell after over five years of rewrites, director changes, and castings.

Mahershala Ali vs. Wesley Snipes: Who Is Better for Blade?

Mahershala Ali / Wesley Snipes

"Sure you’re ready for that Mr. Whitman?"

So far, that is the only line fans have heard Mahershala Ali utter as Blade after the credits rolled on Eternals. The jaw-dropping moment teased the vampire hunter’s MCU debut and his involvement with Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman as he prepares to wield the Ebony Blade and become the Black Knight.

Comparatively, audiences have already enjoyed a full trilogy with Snipes’ Blade (which received mixed reactions from fans and critics across the three movies) on top of a supporting role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

While it is too soon to tell how Ali’s take on Eric Brooks, aka Blade, will land with audiences, he certainly has the look and acting chops to pull it off. After all, Ali is a two-time Oscar winner for The Green Book and Moonlight, with three Emmy nominations for other TV performances.

Regardless of one’s thoughts of the two Blade actors debate, one has to consider the age of the stars. Snipes is already 62 years old, and as the years go by, it will undoubtedly become increasingly tough for him to fulfill the physicality of Blade.

Even just recently, Snipes spoke on the challenges of coming back as Blade, noting the difficulty of getting back in the right shape to play the Marvel hero.

While Ali is certainly past his youth, the Oscar-winner is a comparatively young 50-year-old, giving him plenty of time to work with as Blade. And while this may be older than most superhero castings, an older actor works well for Eric Brooks as he nears 100 years old - albeit with an uncanny skincare routine.

Why Mahershala Ali Is the Future of Blade

Marvel

As audiences see the likes of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Patrick Stewart’s Professor X returns in the Multiverse Saga, alongside a host of other familiar faces, the recent increase in nostalgia at Marvel Studios has made it easy to cling onto the past for comfort.

But with over 20 years passed since Blade: Trinity, it’s time to let go of Snipes’ Blade and embrace the future, which lies in the hands of Ali.

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds recently took to Instagram to call for a "Logan-style send-off" movie for Snipes’ Blade. This prospect may sound intriguing for a one-off character piece, but as Marvel Studios looks to bring Blade into the wider MCU, Ali, or a new actor in general, is by far the superior pick.

Not only is he a younger and more acclaimed actor, but his Blade will also be fresh and devoid of baggage from his original trilogy. Taking a rebooted start will better allow new audiences to become acquainted with Blade’s story from the beginning with no required homework.

That's not to say there is no room for Snipes in the MCU, as the Multiverse Saga is still in full swing, and Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to bring back familiar faces. With the age-old Blade actor already in the Marvel Studios playbook, it wouldn't be surprising if he were to get a call back for the climactic blockbuster.

Embracing the Future of Marvel and Blade

Marvel

Outside of those who only came to screens for the first time with the MCU, most Marvel characters such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Daredevil have had multiple faces by now.

As these characters have as much as 85 years of comic history with new stories being told to this day across multiple mediums, it's safe to say another actor will eventually play all of these famous roles.

There will one day be another Iron Man, Captain America (Steve Rogers), Black Widow, and Wolverine beyond the familiar Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Hugh Jackman.

And on that same note, it is time for a new Blade.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited for Blade, not least of which is the star power of Ali. While many have been concerned by the numerous delays and rewrites, this only proves Marvel Studios is taking the proper time to perfect its plans for the vampire hunter, as opposed to rushing into production.

Welcome to the MCU, Mahershala Ali, audiences will be waiting for you and Blade in theaters on November 7, 2025.

