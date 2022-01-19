Black Knight Movie? 8 Upcoming MCU Projects Kit Harington Could Appear Next

Kit Harington made his MCU debut in 2021 as Dane Whitman (Sersi's boyfriend) in Eternals. While he only had a limited amount of screen time, the movie was just the introduction to what will likely be a tenured character for the franchise's future. In the comics, Dane makes many different appearances and is a member of multiple teams. He eventually becomes the Black Knight, a hero who draws his power from a sword called the Ebony Blade.

In Eternals' post-credits scene, Dane can be seen opening a box that has the phrase "Death is my reward" carved into it. The contents of the box are revealed to be an ancient sword that turns out to be the Ebony Blade. To obtain the powers of the Black Knight, all Dane had to do was touch the blade of the sword. He was stopped by an off-screen voice, however, leaving fans to wonder whether or not he actually became the Black Knight at the end of the movie.

Eternals

As far as the Ebony Blade's abilities go, it is a weapon that was formed by the wizard Merlin, who is most well-known for being a friend and comrade of King Arthur. He forged the sword from a fallen meteor, and after it was enchanted with mystical powers, any adversaries would not want to cross paths with it.

In the comics, it is strong enough to cut through any material outside of vibranium or adamantium, and it has its own task of keeping its wielder alive at all costs. While in the possession of the sword, they are granted a sort of immortality, and if struck down, the Ebony Blade will resurrect them. It has also been known to deflect and absorb mystical energy, and the wielder can even transport themselves through space and time to get to the Blade.

Confirmed Upcoming Projects

With Dane Whitman having such an interesting and lengthy history in the comics, many fans have wondered what will come next for the character. Harington claims that Marvel Studios has kept him in the dark in terms of the future, but it is likely that he will show up on multiple occasions.

The next few years will be packed with MCU content both in theaters as well as on Disney+. With the franchise dipping its feet into the world of the supernatural, there is an endless number of possibilities for Dane Whitman to show up next. Here are eight possible upcoming projects where the character could make an appearance, starting off with films or TV shows that have already been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Blade

"Captain Britian and MI-13" (2009) - Issue #14

The most likely next project for Harington's next appearance is the upcoming Blade film. During the post-credits scene where Dane unveils the Ebony Blade, a voice calls out from behind him and asks if he is "sure (he's) ready for that," and then the screen goes dark.

Fans immediately began wondering who the voice belonged to, and shortly after the movie's premiere, director Chloé Zhao confirmed it to be Mahershala Ali, the actor who will be playing Blade in the MCU.

All signs point to Dane appearing in the solo Blade project. While the duo didn't have a strong history with one another in the comics, they were a part of the MI-13 team at the same time, which was a British task force that focused on the supernatural. Blade is famously known as being a vampire hunter, and even though Dane isn't in the same line of work, Marvel Studios could take the character in a different direction.

The Ebony Blade has gone down the Whitman family tree for centuries, which may explain Blade's connection to it. Dane's uncle, Nathan Garrett, was in possession of the weapon and operated as the Black Knight for some time, and not in a heroic way. It is possible that he could have used the Ebony Blade to slay vampires, and maybe even crossed paths with Blade along the way.

Seeing as how Mahershala Ali was the one warning Dane about the Ebony Blade at least suggests that he knows some history about the weapon, and it isn't a far stretch at all to suggest that the two will show up together in the future at some point, where fans could possibly learn the history of the Ebony Blade, as well as some background on Dane's family.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

At this point, who isn't rumored to show up in the MCU's next film? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will take fans on a wild ride throughout different universes, and it is sure to have some big surprises along the way. With the Ebony Blade being a mystical weapon, and Doctor Strange being a Master of the Mystic Arts, the two definitely have some ties to one another.

The most likely way for Harington to appear in this film is through one of his many variants scattered across the Multiverse. Loki confirmed that there is an infinite number of universes, each containing an infinite number of variations of the same person. It may not be a major appearance, but Marvel Studios could easily set Doctor Strange and his team in a universe where Dane is already operating as the Black Knight at full power.

It would be an effective tease for fans to see the potential of Dane's future once he wields the Ebony Blade, and could even show a glimpse of what Black Knight will look like in action.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight is currently near the top of the list when it comes to anticipation. On March 30, the MCU fandom will get their first taste of what a superhero with a personality disorder is like, and the show will undoubtedly feature everything from supernatural elements, to horror, to as dark and gritty as the studio is willing to get.

Moon Knight

All of those characteristics perfectly describe the character of Black Knight thanks to the Ebony Blade. Another important characteristic of the mystical weapon is its bloodlust. While it grants the wielder great power, it also comes with a strong bloodlust and requires living souls to feed off of.

Although the weapon requires death and destruction to fuel its power, it also takes a toll on the wielder, driving them deeper and deeper into madness the more they use it.

With Dane already being connected to Blade, it is almost guaranteed that the pair will operate together to oppose the supernatural. It has been rumored that Dracula could even make an appearance in the Disney+ series, making the possibility for Blade and Dane to pop up even more likely. Seeing how the supernatural element and possibly even vampires will be heavily explored in Moon Knight, it is not unlikely for the duo to cross paths with Marc Spector.

MCU Disney+ Halloween Special

Marvel Studios is actively developing a 2022 Halloween Special to be released on Disney+ in October. Most of what is going on behind the scenes has been kept under wraps, but it has been reported that the project will center around Jack Russell, a shapeshifter also known as Werewolf by Night.

"Werewolf by Night" (1972) - Issue 32

Rumors have suggested that Jack will make his debut in Moon Knight, and if that rumor is true and Marvel plays its cards right, the Halloween Special could feature appearances from Werewolf by Night, Moon Knight, Blade, and the Black Knight. All four characters have a similar characteristic - they protect Earth from supernatural threats.

It is also extremely likely that vampires will be present in the Halloween Special, further enforcing the possibility that Blade will make an appearance with Dane at his side.

Avengers 5

It will be a change of pace to watch an Avengers movie that doesn't include Iron Man, Captain America, or Black Widow. Those three characters have been cornerstones of the MCU since the beginning, and have played a large role in building the franchise to what it is today. However, Phase 4 has introduced many new characters, and while a fifth Avengers movie doesn't have a release date yet, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that it will happen.

So, how does Dane Whitman fit into the Avengers? In the comics, the character actually played quite a large role as one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and even aided them in some of their toughest battles. The most notable stint that Dane served on the Avengers team was when they had to face off against Kang the Conqueror, where Dane was actually able to defeat the villain singlehandedly.

"The Avengers" (1963) - Issue 71

Marvel Studios' plans for Kang are unclear as of right now, but seeing how the end of Loki played out, its all but a matter of time before he makes his presence known. If Avengers 5 were to come in late 2023 or early 2024, that would give Harington around two years to get his character established in the MCU, and take his place among the Avengers.

If Kang does turn out to serve as the antagonist for the near future of the MCU, and is the villain in Avengers 5, it is extremely likely that Dane Whitman will be there to oppose him.

Rumored/ Unannounced Projects

Even though Marvel Studios has 2022 and 2023 mostly mapped out, Dane Whitman will likely play a role in the franchise that extends beyond these next two years. As stated previously, the MCU is turning toward the supernatural with multiple upcoming projects like Moon Knight and Blade.

Kit Harington is an A-list actor, and for him to be cast in the MCU suggests that they have major plans for him in the foreseeable future. With Phase 4 almost serving as a clean slate for the franchise to introduce many new plotlines and characters, there is a good chance for Dane to show up in projects that have yet to be announced. Here are three unannounced movies and Disney+ series that Harington could possibly be a part of.

Black Knight Solo Project

"Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade" (2021) - Issue #4

It is safe to assume that Kit Harington's role in the MCU will continue to grow over the next few years. As his character arc moves forward, leading him to move away from working with other characters like Blade, Marvel Studios will likely give him his own solo project.

The release date for a project such as this would most likely be sometime in 2024, even possibly 2025. While it could very well come in the form of a theatrical film, Marvel Studios is heavily focused on making Disney+ series when it comes to solo character stories.

Theorizing that Phase 4 is wrapped up at the end of 2023 with Avengers 5, and assuming that Dane Whitman has a role to play in that film, it would make sense for a Black Knight Disney+ show to kick off Phase 5 in early or mid-2024.

The focus of the series could be anything, but if Marvel Studios ends up following the same format that has been used in the first 4 Phases, the first project of Phase 5 will be an important piece to set up what will be in store for the next few years.

When the new Avengers team assembles for the first time in Avengers 5, it is highly likely that they won't be able to operate with the same level of chemistry that the original teams had. This could very well lead to Earth's Mightiest Heroes suffering a devastating loss against whoever their foe is, and could even break up the team, leaving Earth without their protectors.

If this were to happen, a Black Knight series could easily focus on Dane journeying through the universe in attempts to recruit the former members back to the team with him as their leader. He has the potential to lead the Avengers, and if Kit Harington has proved anything in his acting career, it is that he can headline a blockbuster-level franchise.

Eternals 2

Eternals

Unfortunately, Eternals didn't resonate with viewers as well as it was projected to. Many people claimed that it was exposition-heavy and the characters didn't get enough time to be fleshed out.

However, it will always be remembered as the project that introduced Kit Harington as Dane Whitman. Even though he was only present for a small handful of scenes, many fans were pleased with how he was handled, especially during the post-credits scene where he unveiled the Ebony Blade.

In Dane's scenes, the focus was on his relationship with Gemma Chan's Sersi. They had been romantically involved with one another for some time, and the movie clearly sets up the fact that their relationship will continue in the future.

When taking into consideration the fact that Sersi was taken away by Arishem at the end of Eternals, it is safe to say that Dane is ready to make the transition into Black Knight to rescue her. It is unclear when she will be seen again, or if there will even be a sequel to Chloé Zhao's film, but if there is, Dane will more than likely be on an adventure with the other Eternals to save the woman he loves.

Midnight Sons

"Ghost Rider" Vol. 3 (1992) - Issue 31

Imagine a team whose sole reason for forming is to fight only the most dangerous and imposing supernatural threats. That is the description of the Midnight Sons. On the outside looking in, it seems like the MCU has a lot of ground to cover before making a Midnight Sons project, and while that is true, it is already well on its way.

In the comics, the most notable members of the team consist of Blade, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Werewolf by Night, and Doctor Strange. Three of those five characters are already present within the MCU, and if the rumors about Werewolf by Night being introduced in Moon Knight and then being the main character of the Halloween Special are true, it will only be a matter of time before the team is assembled.

Black Knight was never an official member of the group in the comics, but considering that he deals with the supernatural, will likely be traveling with Blade, and was part of MI-13, all the signs point to him being a founding member of the MCU's Midnight Sons.

It is also worth mentioning that rumors of the Midnight Sons forming in the MCU have been swirling for some time. A movie centered around the group is possible, but Twitter user @MyTimeToShineH, who has correctly reported on a vast number of MCU leaks, has teased that the Midnight Sons will have their own show in the near future.

Kit Harington is Here to Stay

Kit Harington has publicly stated that he doesn't know if Marvel Studios has any future plans for Dane Whitman. After looking at the upcoming slate of MCU movies and Disney+ series scheduled for the next few years, and keeping in mind that the franchise is turning toward the supernatural side of the universe, there are many landing spots where Harington's character could be seen next.

His next appearance could turn out to be something major, like recruiting Marc Spector to the Midnight Sons in Moon Knight's post-credits scene, or it could just be a quick cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Whatever the case may be, Dane Whitman has made it to the MCU, and the first appearance of him as Black Knight will likely not be far behind.