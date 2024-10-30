First Look at Marvel Studios' New Blade Revealed, But With a Special Twist

Marvel Studios will deliver an unexpected take on Blade, the first look at whom was just revealed on screen.

While the MCU's upcoming Blade movie has not been canceled, no other Marvel Studios project has faced more issues than Mahershala Ali's debut solo movie. It has already gone through nearly half a dozen release dates, and over five years after its initial announcement, it still has not started production.

2024 gave fans a pleasant surprise when Wesley Snipes' Blade turned up as one of countless major surprise appearances in Deadpool & Wolverine. The character's MCU future from here may be something of a mystery, but fans do have one surprising bit of news about where he'll pop up next.

Marvel Studios Shows Blade in Special Twist on Disney+

As part of a trailer confirming the MCU's upcoming release schedule for 2024 and 2025, Marvel Studios shared the first look at the animated Marvel Zombies series.

This included a special and unexpected look at the animated take on Mahershala Ali's Blade, who will seemingly make his animated debut in this series.

Interestingly, this version of Blade will take on a Moon Knight-esque role in Marvel Zombies, serving as the Fist of Khonshu. This is a role typically taken by Marc Spector, as it was in the Moon Knight Disney+ series.

Behind Blade stands a trio of Yelena Belova, the Red Guardian, and Ms. Marvel (who will be the central character of Marvel Zombies, according to Iman Vellani).

What Role Will Blade Play on Disney+?

Considering Blade has only been heard in a voiceover role during Eternals' post-credits scene, his place in the MCU is, in simplest terms, an open book. This means his role in Marvel Zombies could go any number of ways, particularly with the show being a spin-off from What If...?.

This footage seems to indicate that Mahershala Ali's Moon Knight-inspired Blade will help the core group of heroes take on the newly introduced zombie infestation in the MCU. Looking at his classic place in Marvel lore as a vampire hunter, this barely deviates from his origins by simply giving him a new monster to fight.

The most interesting part of his appearance is sure to be the way he is used as the new Fist of Khonshu, adding a new level of mystic mystique to his already supernatural anti-hero.

With What If...? Season 3 now confirmed to be the final MCU project of 2024, many are wondering if this version of Blade will be introduced first in that series. This could be a way to dive into his multiversal origins before he dives headfirst into an R-rated, gore-filled zombie battle in 2025's Marvel Zombies.

However that plays out, this will give viewers the taste of Blade that's been sorely missing from the Multiverse Saga as the wait continues for Ali's movie to be made. Whether this satiates fans is still a mystery, but at the very least, Zombies will finally show what this exciting character can do under Marvel Studios' watch.

Marvel Zombies is set to debut on Disney+ on October 25, 2025.