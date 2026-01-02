Marvel Studios Celebrates the 9 Best MCU Superhero Duos

Marvel Studios celebrated some of the best 1-2-punch combinations in franchise history. The MCU is known for featuring dozens of iconic heroes in its stories, including different combinations of those heroes in teams and smaller units.

Marvel Entertainment posted a new video highlighting nine memorable superhero duos from MCU history. Particularly after the Avengers first assembled and that franchise took off, Marvel Studios put together unique groups of heroes to take down some of the franchise's biggest enemies over nearly two decades.

9 Best Superhero Duos in MCU History

Tony Stark/Peter Parker

Uniting a franchise legend with a relative newcomer, Marvel started its video with a scene featuring Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Tom Holland's Spider-Man. First brought together in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Downey and Holland starred in four Infinity Saga movies together before Tony Stark's death in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

This scene comes from 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, after Tony realizes that Peter has snuck onto the Q-ship after believing he sent the web-slinger back to earth. Following an emotional moment in which Peter expressed his need to help Tony stop Thanos, the clip ends with Peter's reference to the 1986 sci-fi hit Aliens as they formulate a plan to help Doctor Strange escape Ebony Maw's grasp.

Steve Rogers/Bucky Barnes

One of the MCU's longest-running duos chronologically comes via Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and Sebastian Stan's James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes. After debuting in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, Evans and Stan finished with five film appearances as a true duo (a number set to grow, thanks to Avengers: Doomsday).

Their scene together is a flashback from 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in which Bucky escorts Steve back to his apartment after his mother's funeral. Joking around a bit, Bucky tells Steve he is "with [him] 'til the end of the line, pal," reaffirming their unwavering bond and friendship with each other.

Thor/Loki

For over a millennium in the MCU timeline, Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Tom Hiddleston's Loki had a relationship as adopted brothers. Debuting next to one another in 2011's Thor, this fan-favorite MCU duo has joined forces in six MCU movies to date, and they are both lined up to return to the franchise in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

This video's scene is a brief one from Thor: Ragnarok, utilizing only about 13 seconds of footage. In the scene, Thor, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) enter Valkyrie's quarters, where she has Loki tied up as a "peace offering" before he says, "Surprise!" Thor then throws a bottle directly at Loki's head, ensuring it was truly his brother and not an illusion in front of him.

T'Challa/Shuri

The late Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright linked up in the MCU to bring a memorable Wakandan duo, playing siblings in King T'Challa and Princess Shuri. The two first teamed up in 2018's Black Panther and reprised their roles in the next two Avengers movies before Boseman's tragic death in 2021 after a battle with colon cancer.

This Black Panther scene showcases the pair's unique connection as siblings, as Shuri demonstrates some of her new Black Panther suit technology to her older brother. Showing more than 90 seconds of footage, the clip closes with the kinetic energy from one of the suits blasting T'Challa back before he yells, "Delete that footage!" to his sister, who laughs hysterically.

Rocket/Groot

Largely unknown to most fans before 2014, Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel's Groot are now one of the most popular duos in MCU history. The two have been partners since Guardians of the Galaxy, and to date, they have six movie appearances together (not including Disney+'s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special).

In their 30-second clip, Rocket is explaining to Baby Groot how to work the bomb that will blow up Ego the Living Planet in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The scene brings plenty of laughs, as Groot repeatedly fails to understand not to push the button that will immediately set off the bomb and kill everybody.

Clint Barton/Natasha Romanoff

While the original Avengers are arguably the MCU's most famous team, no two OG heroes are closer than Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff and Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton. This pair teamed up in all four Avengers movies and once more in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, giving them five credits together before Natasha's sacrifice on Vormir in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Showing about 20 seconds of footage from 2012's The Avengers, Nat and Clint fight the Chitauri as Nat recalls their battles in Budapest. Clint quips that they "remember Budapest very differently," as fans would learn about nearly a decade later in 2021's Black Widow.

Scott Lang/Hope Van Dyne

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly united as a duo during the Infinity Saga as Ant-Man (Scott Lang) and Hope van Dyne (Wasp). Making their MCU debut together in 2015's Ant-Man, the pair have four appearances across the Marvel Universe together, including all three Ant-Man movies and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Their scene comes from 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, showing Scott's struggles with the new Ant-Man suit at his daughter's school while Hope tries to help. While this comes with plenty of verbal jabs from Hope, they disguise Scott so that he can get the old Ant-Man suit from his daughter Cassie's "World's Greatest Grandma" trophy.

Tony Stark/James "Rhodey" Rhodes

Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Don Cheadle's James "Rhodey" Rhodes (played in Iron Man by Terrence Howard) have the honor of being the MCU's first true duo. First teaming up in 2008's Iron Man, they joined forces in seven MCU movies overall before Tony met his end in Endgame.

This video highlights Tony and Rhodey in 2013's Iron Man 3, when Tony calls Rhodey as Rhodey aggressively interrogates a cell of potential terrorists. Tony asks Rhodey for his username and password, and when Rhodey tells him his password is "WARMACHINEROX," the two laugh as Tony says the War Machine name is "so much better than Iron Patriot."

Doctor Strange/Wong

The MCU's two Benedicts, Cumberbatch and Wong, share not only a first name but a strong bond between their characters, Doctor Stephen Strange and Wong. Meeting in 2016's Doctor Strange, the two have five appearances next to each other, including both Strange films, the last two Avengers movies, and a short scene in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Using just under a minute of footage, the video shows Strange and Wong's first scene together in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which they fight the giant one-eyed octopus-esque monster coming for America Chavez. Also showing a glimpse of Christine Palmer's wedding, the clip ends with the creature tossing Strange and Wong around like rag dolls.

BONUS: Tony/Steve/Thor

Along with the nine duos in this video, Marvel also shines a light on one of the franchise's most notable trios: Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor. These three played key roles in all four Avengers movies together, leading the group into one battle after another against countless major enemies.

Their scene from this video shows them at the new Avengers facility at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, discussing the uncharted territory they are in with Vision and the Mind Stone. As Thor argues that Vision can keep the Stone due to his being worthy to wield Mjolnir, Tony and Steve joke about what it means to truly be "worthy" to hold the mighty Asgardian weapon.

BONUS: Carol/Monica/Kamala

Marvel shows off another trio of heroes after the Avengers' original big three, this clip highlighting Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). These three teamed up for the first time in 2023's The Marvels after multiple other properties introduced the three heroines.

The video closes out with this trio's final battle against Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn, The Marvels' main villain, in a fight sequence lasting well over a minute. The three use their powers in harmony to take out Dar-Benn and her bangle, as the villain threatens to tear a hole in the multiverse.

