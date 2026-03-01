James Gunn Just Revealed the DCU's 2nd-Ever Lead Antihero

James Gunn has officially revealed the next antihero set to shake up his DC cinematic reboot. The new DCU thrives on the tension between morally complex characters and the virtuous Superman (David Corenswet), who recently debuted as a genuinely good-hearted protector of Earth. This latest addition will bring a fresh layer of conflict and intrigue, especially given their close connection to Kal-El himself.

Late last year, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, Milly Alcock, and director Craig Gillespie all confirmed that Kara Zor-El would be portrayed as an "antihero" in the DCU.

At a panel debuting Supergirl's first trailer (via Screen Brief), the discussion highlighted the character's unique approach to reluctant heroism. When asked about human flaws that make Supergirl feel real, Alcock explained, "She has to become the hero of her own story:"

"I think that Kara’s strength is that she doesn't hide. She doesn’t mask behind her abilities. In this journey that she goes on, she has to become the hero of her own story. We kind of start backwards."

Gillespie added, "I agree, she's an anti-hero," a sentiment Gunn echoed plainly: "She is an anti-hero." As Gunn is the archetype of the entire DCU, this is straight from the source when it comes to what category of metahuman Kara will fall into.

Alcock clarified further, noting, "She's an anti-hero in the sense that she doesn’t accept this role. She doesn’t want to be a hero, she's reluctant."

DC Studios

Even though Kara Zor-El is being presented as an antihero in Supergirl, the film will likely still show her emerging as a true hero by the end. It doesn't have to have the same vibe as The CW's Supergirl series, but the point can still get across.

While she may be rougher around the edges than her cousin Kal-El, her journey is expected to be ultimately uplifting. It's easy to understand why Kara would develop a hard exterior after witnessing the destruction of her home planet, Krypton, and the loss of her family.

The short version is that Gunn clearly understands Kara's complexity, which likely contributed to the quick approval and greenlighting of Ana Nogueira's screenplay.

This depth sets her apart from other characters in the new DCU and makes her relatable, even as she faces off against the likes of Jason Momoa's Lobo and Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Much more about Kara's true self will be revealed when the film hits theaters on June 26. She joins Peacemaker as the second titular antihero to lead their own DCU-set project, and the ninth antihero overall to be present in Gunn's ever-expanding universe.

John Cena's Peacemaker, Chris Smith, operates under the paradoxical belief that he loves peace so much, he's willing to massacre men, women, and children to achieve it. In that sense, he's an antihero by definition, even taking shots at Superman in the cameo appearance.

Despite the non-hero tag, Chris certainly isn't a villain, as fans have gotten to know him well in the first two seasons of Peacemaker. Before then, if viewers just watched The Suicide Squad, labeling Peacemaker as a villain would've been apt.

Vigilante

DC Studios

Adrian Chase (Freddie Stroma) is a self-proclaimed crime fighter who treats lethal violence with the casual enthusiasm of a weekend hobby. Even with how silly he can be, Vigilante has an array of abilities that make him dangerous.

He lacks the traditional restraint of a hero, often ignoring due process in favor of immediate (often goofy) execution.

Judomaster

DC Studios

Sonia Sato is a disciplined fighter who operates in moral grey zones, often working alongside morally questionable organizations.

In Season 2, actor Nhut Le said that Judomaster versus Peacemaker was a "brawn versus brains" matchup, which saw the character flip-flopping sides.

The Bride

DC Studios

The Bride isn't a hero in the classic sense, as she's driven more by survival and a deep-seated resentment toward her creators than by altruism. However, she acts as a protagonist by using her monstrous nature to fight threats.

G.I. Robot

DC Studios

No matter how lovable, G.I. Robot is a mechanical soldier designed for one thing: the efficient termination of enemies.

He lacks the "no-kill" rule of a traditional hero, operating with an algorithmic logic that prioritizes the mission over individual human lives. Even with how chilling that may sound, he uses this power to fight and kill Nazis in World War II. He's expected to return in Season 2 of Creature Commandos with his new body.

Doctor Phosphorus

DC Studios

Dr. Alex Sartorius (voiced by Alan Tudyk) is a tragic figure, literally burning with radioactive spite, trapped in a body that kills nearly anything it touches.

He isn't a hero because his motivations are often fueled by personal agony and a desire for revenge, yet he's recruited for missions that serve the greater good.

Nina Mazursky

DC Studios

As a scientist who transformed herself into an amphibious hybrid to save her daughter, Nina's ethics are a bit murky.

However, death in the finale came when she hesitated to kill Princess Ilana Rostovic, not out of inability, but because, as voice actress Zoe Chao put it, "she could never really kill another being." Nina died more of a hero than a villain.

Weasel

DC Studios

Weasel is a feral, unpredictable creature whose rumored past is filled with crimes that make a traditional "hero" label impossible. But truly, he's an antihero by circumstance, a misunderstood monster with a dark backstory.

Bonus: Lex Luthor

DC Studios

Projecting a future change of character, in 2027's Man of Tomorrow, Gunn is set to evolve Lex Luthor from a traditional villain into an antihero of sorts.

While Luthor will find himself working alongside Superman, set to take on a great threat: Brainiac.

After interviewing Gunn, New Rockstar's Erik Voss noted that while Lex may be an ally of convenience, he is still "very much an evil prick," ensuring that his transition to an antihero is defined by shared goals rather than a change of heart.