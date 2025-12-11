Supergirl Trailer Reveals How Krypton Died In the DCU

The first trailer for Milly Alcock’s upcoming Supergirl movie revealed the DCU’s long-awaited look at Krypton’s tragic final days. Following her debut in James Gunn’s Superman, this solo film gives audiences a deeper glimpse into Kara Zor-El’s origins.

The new Supergirl trailer offers a striking look at Krypton’s final moments, showcasing sweeping shots of the planet’s collapse and the desperate measures Argo City takes to survive. The new footage highlights the moment Krypton was destroyed, a defining event that shapes Supergirl’s journey.

Through Kara’s conversation with Ruthye (Eve Ridley), inspired directly by Tom King’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, the film confirms that the DCU is adapting this story far more faithfully than most comic book movies, which rarely draw their inspiration from a single comic run.

The official DC Studios footage shows Argo City sealed beneath a glowing, gold force field as Krypton erupts around it, visually mirroring the comic’s depiction of the city’s drifting and doomed isolation.

During the life-ending footage, Ruthye is heard saying, "I didn’t know any of you were still alive. What was it like losing everything in a day?" to which Kara replies, "Krypton didn’t die in a day. The gods are not that kind."

This connection to Woman of Tomorrow suggests that the film will explore the extended suffering Kara endured, rather than a quick and sanitized version of Krypton’s demise (as seen in Superman’s typical story).

DC Comics

Milly Alcock confirmed as much during a press conference for Supergirl's trailer launch attended by The Direct, where she discusses how Kara grew up on a dying Krypton:

"So Supergirl, compared to Superman, she's had a completely different upbringing. She was brought up on a planet that was dying. Everyone that she's ever known and loved is dead. So that creates a very cynical, tough... She doesn't trust a lot of people. She's got a wall up. She's got a very big wall up and she's very skeptical of people."

The Supergirl actress noted how this upbringing leads to a stark difference between her character and the Man of Steel:

"Clark is the opposite of that. He's very overtly trusting. He expects the good in people. He's had a very sheltered life and he's also pretending. Kara never pretends. If she's not feeling well, you will know. She doesn't have a facade, which is really refreshing actually to play."

In King’s comic, Argo City survived the immediate destruction, forcing Kara to witness weeks of loss, radiation poisoning, and the slow death of her mother while the remaining citizens fought to reinforce the city with lead to stave off lethal kryptonite exposure.

DC Comics

The trailer hints that Alcock’s Supergirl will carry that same emotional weight, grounding her story in trauma and a sense of survival far harsher than Clark Kent’s.

By framing Krypton’s fall through both Kara’s firsthand memories and Ruthye’s perspective, another key element carried over from the comic, the movie appears poised to deliver a rare and faithful translation of a modern graphic novel.

Supergirl is set to arrive on June 26, 2026, starring Alcock in a dark, galaxy-spanning revenge story. The film features a strong ensemble, including Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara’s parents, and Jason Momoa jumping from Aquaman to Lobo for DC, while Krypto returns alongside Alcock following both their debuts in Superman.

The two-minute trailer also highlights Kara in action and offers glimpses of her upgraded suit, including a teary-eyed moment where Krypto appears to be ill.

Will Supergirl Change More About Krypton’s Legacy?

Based on everything shown in this first trailer, it appears unlikely that Supergirl will drastically alter Kara’s Kryptonian origins in the way Gunn reimagined Superman’s to kick off the DCU.

Unlike Gunn’s twist on Clark’s Kryptonian upbringing, where Jor-El and Lara secretly urged their son to conquer Earth (which Gunn confirmed to be legit), Kara’s story seems rooted in emotional fidelity to the comic, focusing on trauma rather than a lore-altering revelation.

That said, Supergirl may be the only realistic opportunity for DC Studios to retcon or clarify the controversial message from Jor-El and Lara in Superman, something a segment of fans still hopes to see addressed.

However, if the film introduces changes, they will likely expand on character relationships or dramatize events rather than rewrite foundational Kryptonian ideals. The trailer’s emphasis on Argo City, Kara’s firsthand suffering, and her bond with Ruthye points to a narrative committed to honoring the comic rather than reinventing it.

Unless DC Studios chooses to unveil a late-story surprise, Supergirl appears positioned to reinforce, not reshape, Krypton’s comic book legacy in the DCU.