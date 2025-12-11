Supergirl Movie: Does Krypto Die? Here’re Spoilers From The Woman Of Tomorrow Story

Supergirl's first trailer indicates that Krypto, the beloved superdog, will be in danger in the new DC Studios film. The lovable but disobedient dog (who is inspired by James Gunn's own pet) made quite an impression when he was introduced in 2025's Superman. In the final moments of Superman, it was revealed that Krypto actually belonged to Superman's cousin, Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock), setting the stage for the dog to have a significant role in Supergirl.

Supergirl's first trailer reveals that Krypto is Kara's constant companion in the film. The dog lives with Kara in her apartment and accompanies her to an intergalactic bar for her drunken birthday celebration. However, later in the trailer, things don't look so good for Krypto.

DC Studios

Around the 1:32 mark of the Supergirl trailer, Krypto is shown unconscious and lying on his side, while a teary Kara watches over him. The trailer doesn't confirm exactly what happened to Krypto to render him in this state, but DC Studios head James Gunn has confirmed Supergirl will see the hero "on the road to trying to save the life of her dog, Krypto," confirming the beloved pet will be in peril in the new film.

DC Studios

DC Studios' Supergirl is based on Tom King's comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which also includes Krypto as a major character.

In the miniseries, Kara teams up with a young girl named Ruthye on a quest to help her get revenge for the death of her family by hunting down their murderer, Krem of the Yellow Hills. Supergirl initially rejects Ruthye's offer, but after Krem attacks Supergirl, Krypto, in an effort to protect Kara, takes an arrow to the collarbone. After taking Krypto to a doctor, Kara learns Krem's arrow has poisoned her dog, and they need to track down Krem to get a sample of the poison if they want to save him.

Supergirl is directed by Craig Gillespie, with James Gunn and Peter Safran producing. The movie stars Milly Alcock as Supergirl/Kara Zor-El, Eve Ridley as Ruthye, and Jason Momoa as Lobo. Supergirl is scheduled to release on June 26, 2026, and will be the DCU's second major live-action film.

Will Krypto Survive in Supergirl?

DC Studios

Supergirl's trailer appears to confirm Krypto's injury in the new DC film, but the question is: can they save the superdog?

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the answer is revealed. The ending of the comic confirms that Krypto makes a full recovery, because the truth is that Krypto was never poisoned at all. One of the major twists of Woman of Tomorrow is that Krypto was never in danger of dying; Kara just used his injury as an excuse to motivate her to go with Ruthye on her revenge quest against Krem.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is a much darker exploration of morality for a superhero like Kara. The Kryptonian is mourning the death of her planet, Krypton, and feels a sense of purposelessness after arriving on Earth. After seeing parts of herself mirrored in Ruthye, Kara is drawn to this revenge quest with her, and on the way, finds the motivation to be a hero again. But for all that to happen, Kara needs something that will give her permission to go on this dark journey, and in her injured dog, she finds that excuse to target Krem.

Everything that has been said about DC Studios' film adaptation of Supergirl so far seems to indicate the movie will follow a similar trajectory as the comics, with the film exploring the antihero side of Kara. This makes it very likely that the twist about Krypto will be the same, leading audiences to believe the dog is in trouble, only to reveal that he is fine. This is good news for Krypto fans and sets the dog up for further adventures in the DCU.