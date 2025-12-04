Supergirl Movie: James Gunn Reveals This Superman 2025 Character is in Grave Danger

DC Studios boss James Gunn has confirmed that a fan-favorite character from Superman will be in danger in the Milly Alcock-led Supergirl film. Following Kara Zor-el's surprise appearance in the final moments of Superman, the DC heroine is set to headline her own movie, marking the second big-screen entry of the main DCU. Supergirl is based on Tom King's eight-issue series, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and many have argued that it is the perfect story to introduce Kara to the rest of the world due to its portrayal of the heroine's transformative journey.

Woman of Tomorrow follows Kara's journey as she goes on a revenge quest in space after a dangerous enemy wounded her closest ally, and this story appears to be on the verge of being faithfully adapted on screen after Gunn's latest comments about Supergirl.

In a special video message released at Supergirl's CCXP Booth (via DC Prime TV), DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn described the DCU's Kara as a "troubled heroine" who is "on the road to trying to save the life of her dog, Krypto," confirming that her loyal dog will be in grave danger in the 2026 movie.

"'Supergirl' is the next big story in the DCU and in the Superman Saga. It is a space epic in which our sort of troubled heroine is on the road to trying to save the life of her dog, Krypto, from 'Superman.'"

Supergirl has already been confirmed to bring back Krypto, and the dog is expected to have a major role in the movie. This makes sense, considering that the pair was last seen together at the end of Superman.

DC Comics

For the uninitiated, the first issue of Woman of Tomorrow ended with Krypto's impending death after he was shot with a poisoned arrow by Krem of the Yellow Hills (the movie's big bad). Krypto's injury kickstarts Kara's revenge journey while also trying to find a cure for the poison that is about to kill the poor dog.

The full video can be seen below:

In the Art of Superman companion book, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran explained Krypto's involvement in Supergirl, describing the character as "the greatest connective tissue" between the first two movies under the DCU banner:

"And then, of course, the greatest connective tissue of them all is Krypto. Krypto has a major role in Superman and is, in many ways, the inciting incident of Supergirl. So that connection really helps an audience move from one film to the next."

Supergirl is being billed as the DCU's answer to Guardians of the Galaxy, as it follows Kara's transformative journey from being a troubled protector to a full-fledged superhero. The movie stars Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, and David Krumholtz. Supergirl will premiere in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Why Krypto Is the Key in Supergirl’s Growth in DCU’s 2026 Movie

DC Studios

Superman established that Krypto and Supergirl have a strong bond, and the dog being in danger could unleash a side of Kara Zor-el that fans have never seen before.

The revenge quest element strongly hints that an angry and rage-fueled Kara will be showcased in Supergirl. Still, the emotional aspect of possibly losing Krypto could finally reveal her emotional side and push her to confront her past and process the grief she has seemingly avoided since the fall of her home planet.

Almost losing a loyal friend like Krypto would bring back devastating memories, and it would allow her to realize that her Kryptonian heritage and abilities do not limit her. Instead, Kara would embrace her emotional vulnerabilities and transform them as a way to push her resilience to the forefront, utilizing it to fuel her desire to find a cure for her ailing friend.