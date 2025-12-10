James Gunn Reveals First HD Look At Supergirl’s Sidekick, Ruthye Marye Knoll (Photos)

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared an official sneak peek at the Supergirl trailer, providing fans with a brief glimpse at Kara Zor-el's new sidekick in the movie. The upcoming DC Studios movie in 2026 will properly introduce Milly Alcock's titular Kryptonian heroine into the world as she goes on a revenge quest in the cosmos after her loyal dog, Krypto, was gravely injured following a brutal encounter with one of the main villains. Krypto's life being in danger was one of the storylines introduced in Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, and it's safe to assume that this plot point isn't the only one to be adapted on-screen, especially after the confirmed castings of Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills and Eve Ridley as Ruthye (aka Supergirl's sidekick).

Alongside the release of Supergirl's first poster, James Gunn unveiled a 15-second teaser for the trailer that will be released online tomorrow, December 11, 2025. A brief moment at the 0:10 mark showed the first HD look at Supergirl's sidekick, Ruthye, as both of them are cornered by what appears to be space mercenaries.

DC Studios

In Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Ruthye Marye Knoll is a determined young woman who wants to avenge the death of her father by hunting down Krem of the Yellow Hills. Krem is also the villain behind Krypto's brutal injury in the comics, which explains why Supergirl decides to team up with Ruthye to seek revenge against the Yellow Hills leader.

DC Studios

Throughout Ruthye and Supergirl's journey in Woman of Tomorrow, the pair learned a great deal from each other, leading them to forge a strong sisterhood that forever changed both of them for the better. While Ruthye is Supergirl's sidekick, she is still a capable warrior due to her expert swordsmanship and firm grasp of hand-to-hand combat.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl stars Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa (whose casting breaks a 48-year-old DC rule), Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts, and David Krumholtz. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Why Supergirl & Ruthye's Partnership Is Crucial to Kara's Growth

DC

After Superman established that Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-el is a troubled young woman who has no no-nonsense attitude who seemingly only cares for herself, Supergirl's upcoming partnership with Ruthye is set to give her a reality check that could serve as a wake-up call for the character.

In Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Ruthye hired Kara to find Krem of the Yellow Hills. What starts as a transaction between the pair develops into something deeper as their shared trauma helps them confront each of their haunting memories while also humanizing Supergirl to an extent.

The strong sisterhood between Ruthye and Kara could be translated on-screen, making it an important part of Supergirl's journey before she eventually reunites with her cousin, Superman, in future projects.

The mentor-mentee dynamic between the pair could also allow Kara to rediscover her heroic spark from within, with Ruthye (being a noble warrior) serving as her moral compass along the way. All in all, Ruthye's presence should allow Kara to transform from a reckless warrior to a fully realized hero.