Superman Will Return in 2 DC Movies & Shows Before ‘Man of Tomorrow’

DC Studios is bringing back Superman in two projects that will debut before Man of Tomorrow. The Summer of Superman has been and gone, and fans have met their brand-new DCU Clark Kent, played by David Corenswet. One day, Superman is expected to become a founding member of the DCU's Justice League, the road to which will continue in July 2027's Man of Tomorrow, directed by James Gunn.

In recent years, fans have bid farewell to two incarnations of the Man of Steel, those played by Henry Cavill in the DCEU and Tyler Hoechlin for Superman & Lois, which ended last year, clearing room for Corenswet and the DCU. That's not to say there will be only one Superman moving forward, as Elseworlds tales open the doors for others to stick around, such as My Adventures with Superman.

Every Upcoming Superman Movie & Show Coming Before Man of Tomorrow

My Adventures with Superman Season 3

DC Studios

Alongside James Gunn's DCU and Matt Reeves' Crime Saga, the My Adventures universe is expanding at DC Studios going forward. The Boys star Jack Quaid will reprise his role as a younger, early-career Clark Kent in My Adventures with Superman Season 3, which is now expected to premiere in early 2026.

Season 3 will finally see Hank Henshaw become Cyborg Superman, while fans are also introduced to Connor Kent, aka Superman.

Some have also speculated that Superman's next animated adventure will feature the universe's favorite emerald superheroes, the Green Lantern Corps, to set up the confirmed My Adventures with Green Lantern spin-off.

Supergirl

DC Studios

In many ways, Supergirl looks set to be a pseudo-sequel to Superman, as Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El returns with the loveable Krypto for a sci-fi space adventure based on the Woman of Tomorrow comics. Excitingly, Superman is reportedly set to appear in Supergirl after recent reshoots, presumably with a minor cameo.

That said, fans should make no mistake, Supergirl is, first and foremost, Kara's tale, which will unite her with the young Ruthye against Krem of the Yellow Hills, along with Jason Momoa's Lobo. Supergirl will also clarify Superman's controversial retcon that seemingly vilified the House of El, at least for now.

The next DCU movie, Supergirl, arrives on June 26, 2026, from Cruella director Craig Gillespie and writer Ana Nogueria (who has been tasked with another major female DCU superhero movie).

BONUS.) Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios

Last up, James Gunn will direct his next entry in the DCU with Man of Tomorrow, in which David Corenswet's Superman will share the spotlight with his archenemy, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, as the duo teams up against Brainiac.

Much like in Superman, it seems the blue boy scout will have some heroic friends by his side from the wider DCU, including a new female hero that many are convinced is Wonder Woman for a very good reason.

Gunn is gearing up to start production in April 2026 before Man of Tomorrow flies into theaters on July 9, 2027, just under two years after Superman. Those especially eager to jump into the Superman sequel's story right now will be happy to learn that one DCU prequel series is already streaming on HBO Max.