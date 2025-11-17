Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow Update Reveals Second Major New Casting After Brainiac

A new DC update revealed Superman: Man of Tomorrow's second major casting after Brainiac. Still not much is known about James Gunn's upcoming Superman sequel. It has been discussed that the new film will once again star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and David Corenswet as Superman, this time teaming up to take on the terrifying Brainiac. However, anything beyond that remains a massive mystery for fans.

A new report may shed some more light on the 2027 super-powered sequel, though. According to insider Daniel Richtman, Man of Tomorrow is on the hunt for a 20-something woman to play a significant role in the upcoming film. Richtman did not provide any further context about the yet-to-be-revealed character in his reporting on the subject, but a few more details have emerged since his initial story.

Nexus Point News followed up on Richtman's initial report, adding that its sources have informed the outlet that the character will be in her 20s and will "have an edge" to her. The studio is also reportedly seeking taller actresses (with a specific height requirement) to play the role. The character is described as a warrior-type with a strong, athletic build.

This could point to any number of popular DC heroes, but several names seem to fit the billing perfectly, including Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Black Canary, and Power Girl.

If casting for this new part is happening at present, this would likely be the next big name fans hear about for the project, following up on the recently revealed news that DC Studios is also on the hunt for an actor to play the film's central villain, Brainiac.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow comes to theaters on July 9, 2027. The movie will once again see DC Studios head James Gunn write and direct the project, with Superman and Lex Luthor forced to team up against a common foe. Production on the first-ever DCU sequel film is expected to get underway sometime early next year.

Who Is Superman 2's Mystery Female Hero?

DC Comics

Knowing James Gunn, there is always the chance that this new mystery female hero could be some unknown pulled from the deep recesses of DC lore; however, there are a few specific names that seem most likely.

The biggest of these has to be Wonder Woman. Over the past year, a DCU Wonder Woman solo project has gained significant momentum.

The franchise went from having nothing directly Wonder Woman-related (aside from the Amazonian-focused prequel series, Paradise Lost), to not only having a Wonder Woman movie announced, but a writer attached to bring it to life in Supergirl's Ana Nogueira.

If Wonder Woman is such a priority for the studio, then laying the groundwork for her eventual solo film in Superman: Man of Tomorrow makes a ton of sense. Additionally, she embodies the warrior-type, athletic build branding perfectly.

A few other names that have been discussed since these casting reports began to surface include Batgirl, Black Canary, Power Girl, and Green Lantern Jessica Cruz. All of these female heroes also happen to fit the reported casting description, but do not necessarily have the gravitas of someone like Wonder Woman.