James Gunn Will Officially Replace Lex Luthor as the DCU's Most Powerful Villain In 2027

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. With confirmation that Brainiac, brought to life by actor Lars Eidinger, will serve as Man of Tomorrow’s primary villain, James Gunn’s DCU is pivoting away from its most iconic mastermind and toward a threat that operates on a far more dangerous level.

While Deadline confirmed that Eidinger’s Brainiac will face off against David Corenswet’s Man of Steel in the Superman sequel, he won’t fully cast Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) aside. Lex has long reigned supreme through his influence, money, and intellect, but Brainiac represents something else entirely: raw, cosmic-level power that doesn’t need boardrooms, schemes, or social media to control and conquer worlds. Brainiac’s power level will likely be unfathomable to a grounded villain like Lex.

From the very beginning, Gunn made it clear that his DCU would escalate intentionally, both thematically and physically. Man of Tomorrow now looks poised to be the moment this universe escalates to a level it can’t come back from.

How Will Brainiac Change the Entire DCU Power Scale in Superman 2?

DC Comics

Brainiac isn’t just another Superman villain. He’s a global extinction event wrapped in cold logic. In DC lore, the character is typically portrayed as a hyper-intelligent alien AI obsessed with knowledge, often shrinking and storing entire cities as trophies. Unlike most antagonists, Brainiac doesn’t seek chaos or revenge, but efficiency.

While Luthor’s greatest weapon has always been his mind, Brainiac pairs god-tier intelligence with overwhelming physical power, advanced technology, and near-total emotional detachment. He doesn’t manipulate systems the way Lex does. He erases them. He also doesn’t challenge Superman philosophically. He challenges him existentially.

DC Studios

None of this diminishes what Lex Luthor represents. For decades, Lex has been Superman’s most effective enemy, not because he could punch harder, but because he could outmaneuver everyone else in the room.

Lex doesn’t need powers when he controls corporations, governments, and public opinion. He’s dangerous because he understands systems and exploits them flawlessly. But when Brainiac threatens the world on such a colossal scale, Lex’s biggest strengths become less effective. It’s that realization that will likely force Lex and Superman to team up to defeat an even greater threat.

But Lex and Brainiac aren’t the only super-powered antagonists lurking around James Gunn’s DCU. Here are four other extremely powerful villains we’ve seen so far.

Other Extremely Powerful DCU Villains Introduced So Far

Ultraman

A dark clone of Superman created by Lex, Ultraman (David Corenswet) represents unchecked power without morality. Where Clark Kent stands for restraint and compassion, Ultraman is devoid of both. His raw physical strength and power match those of Superman, but he’s less experienced than the Man of Steel and has no autonomy of his own. His Kryptonian powers make him one of the most dangerous beings in the DCU, especially when paired with a complete lack of conscience.

The Engineer

DC Studios

Angela Spica’s (María Gabriela de Faría) nanotech-based abilities make her a walking weapon. With a body composed of liquid machinery, the Engineer can adapt instantly to nearly any threat. Her power lies in her versatility. She doesn’t just fight opponents; she out-evolves them in real time. She can create weapons made from her nanites and even uses the microscopic particles to nearly suffocate Superman. The more she learns and experiences, the more deadly she becomes.

Circe

DC Studios

An immortal sorceress with god-tier magic introduced in the animated Creature Commandos series, Circe’s (Anya Chalotra) threat isn’t brute force but reality manipulation. Think of her as the DCU’s answer to Wanda Maximoff. She can rewrite situations with spells, curses, and transformations that Superman-level strength can’t simply punch his way through. Magic remains one of the DCU’s most dangerous wild cards, and as of now, its heroes are ill-equipped to defeat it.

Eric Frankenstein

DC Studios

A tragic monster assembled from mismatched parts scavenged from cemeteries and slaughterhouses, Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour) lacks a moral compass and is prone to violence. A mishmash of childlike innocence, intelligence, and immense strength, Eric is the result of a mad scientist playing God. His raw power and unpredictability make him a lethal presence and weapon, especially when paired with an antagonist like Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo).