Superman Ending Theory Reveals How Ultraman Becomes [SPOILERS] In The DCU

Superman's final battle has fans theorizing about what will happen with the DCU's take on Ultraman in future movies. Ultraman came into this movie as one of the new DCU's most mysterious characters, laying a beatdown on David Corenswet's Man of Steel on a couple of occasions in footage shown off before the film's release. Now that the story is out to the world, viewers eagerly wait to see where this character will go next.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Superman.

In the final battle from James Gunn's Superman, Ultraman was revealed to be a clone of Superman made by Lex Luthor (a theory that Gunn had previously debunked). Concluding with an epic beatdown between the DCU's strongest metahuman and his doppelganger, Clark Kent also had to worry about a black hole building in the middle of Metropolis and threatening the city.

This fight finished with Clark Kent throwing Ultraman into the black hole to get him off of Earth, ridding the planet of that danger before Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific closed the rift in space. However, this could lead to Ultraman turning into a wild character straight from the pages of DC Comics - Bizarro Superman.

Fans have theorized that the black hole at the end of the movie will eventually be revealed as Bizarro World, on which life operates in an exact opposite way to how it does on Earth. This planet is ruled by the Bizarro Code, which states that its citizens live life as imperfectly as possible.

This is leading fans to believe that Ultraman will eventually become the DCU's take on Bizarro Superman, a theory that has some credence. Elements of Bizarro are already part of the character, including him being a clone and a dumber version of Superman, which could be ramped up even further in future movies.

Released on July 11, 2025, Superman marks the first theatrical movie in James Gunn's new DC Universe, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Skylar Gisondo, and more. Showing Clark Kent in his early years as a hero and a reporter, the leading hero has to face Lex Luthor and Luthorcorp while keeping his family and loved ones safe in his first DCU solo adventure. Superman is now playing in theaters worldwide.

When Will Bizarro Superman Debut in the DCU?

For those hoping to see the DCU's take on Bizarro Superman, it may not come for a while after Superman makes its run in theaters. James Gunn has made it clear that movies do not get greenlit for production without a completed script, and he is being relatively selective about which stories make it into the story for the time being.

However, David Corenswet recently revealed that he is under contract with DC Studios for a second Superman solo movie, indicating he is in for the long haul with this character. While he did not specify the length of that deal, it confirms that DC Studios is intent on giving this hero a long run on the big screen under James Gunn's watch.

Based on early box office numbers, Superman has been an early success, albeit in only a couple of days in theaters (as of writing). It had the highest domestic preview opening night of any movie James Gunn has ever directed, and early predictions indicate it could make anywhere from $120 million-$170 million in its opening weekend.

Looking at that success, seeing Bizarro Superman come to life eventually almost seems to be a no-brainer. The only real question is how long it will take for Corenswet to suit up as the Man of Steel for his second go-round.