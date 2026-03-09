Official Avengers Doomsday Merch Reveals New Look At Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom looks perfect in newly-revealed Avengers Doomsday merch photos. Marvel Studios dropped four trailers for Doomsday across December and January, and yet Doctor Doom was completely absent, despite being the face of the 2026 blockbuster and its main character. While many are convinced that Doom was digitally removed from the trailers to preserve secrets and spoilers, his full reveal is (kind of) still to come after Avengers 5 skipped out on the Super Bowl LX.

@RealJoseObregon revealed on X that he found an officially-licensed keychain for Avengers: Doomsday at novelty retailer Spencer's that features the latest new look at Doctor Doom ahead of the movie's December 18 release.

X

A closer inspection of the Doomsday keychain reveals an admittedly low-res look at Doom's costume, but his menacing nature remains as HD as ever.

Marvel Studios

Strangely enough, the first HD look at the MCU's Doctor Doom suit didn't come with the fan fare that one would expect from an Avengers villain. Instead, Doom was unveiled with surprise promotional art at Disney's 2026 Merchandise Expo in China, which teased a strange connection to two beloved Avengers heroes.

Marvel Studios

The Spencer's keychain isn't the first Avengers 5 merch to turn up online, as a never-before-seen T-shirt design showcased Doom's new symbol while once again highlighting his steel-clad mask and his blooming cloak.

Marvel Studios

Fans will be waiting until December to truly see what RDJ brings to Doom, but the first footage of him in the infamous green cloak was released last year in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene.

The jaw-dropping stinger was shot by directing duo the Russo Brothers on the set of Avengers: Doomsday last year, with RDJ himself wearing the cloak opposite Franklin Richards, even though his face went unseen.

Marvel Studios

Dusting off his MCU boots from the first time in seven years since Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. will headline Doomsday on December 18, trading out one armored metal faceplate for another with his Iron Man days behind him.

Marvel Studios Is Going All-In on Doctor Doom Marketing In 2026

Marvel Studios recently passed on the chance to feature Avengers: Doomsday at the Super Bowl LX, which is where many thought they would get a sneak peak at Doctor Doom. But it seems that, despite opening 2026 with multiple new trailers, the studio isn't quite ready to kick Doomsday marketing into gear just yet.

There's no doubt that heroes from the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four (especially returning Legacy characters and beloved MCU mainstays) will get their moment in the spotlight in the nine-month road to Doomsday left, even though Doctor Doom appears to be the face of the blockbuster flick.

Due to Doctor Doom's infamous rule to remain masked, it will be tough for Robert Downey Jr. to prominently feature on much merch and marketing material. To make up for that, Marvel Studios and Disney appear eager to spend the year turning Doctor Doom into a household name and instantly recognizable icon.

The studio has taken a rather strange approach by featuring Doom in merchandise and international events before bringing a grand unveiling in a trailer or poster. Fans can likely look forward to Doom's true reveal at some point in the summer, as the focus is currently on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's imminent trailer release.