Marvel Fans Think Doctor Doom Is Hiding In Plain Sight In Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

Marvel fans have reason to believe Avengers: Doomsday's clips may be hiding Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in plain sight. The first bits of footage of Doomsday made Marvel history in multiple ways, kicking off the marketing tour for the fifth Avengers movie in grand fashion. Now, as fans delve deeper into the four minutes of footage released from this movie, some of its secrets may gain clarity.

On December 23, Marvel Studios officially released the first of four trailers for Avengers: Doomsday, which first played ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash. This trailer centered on Chris Evans' return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, but it may have also included a new look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom, the movie's ultimate antagonist.

The trailer kicks off at Steve Rogers' house, which was first seen in the final moments of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. The footage then focuses on Steve riding a motorcycle and taking off his helmet, as fans see him wearing blue jeans and a jacket, with a wedding ring on his left hand.

Marvel Studios

After this shot, fans see a tall figure walking up the stairs to the front door of Steve's house. Originally believed to be Steve, some now believe this person may actually be Robert Downey Jr's Victor von Doom.

While Steve is unquestionably wearing blue jeans in the shot showing him getting off his motorcycle, the person walking up the stairs appears to be wearing much darker clothing. The pants on the right side of the shot seem to be black, and fans can see a knee bend, confirming it is the undisclosed character's bottom half.

Marvel Studios

While this could be a result of shadows or lighting, a different outfit cannot be ruled out. Additionally, the haircut that fans can see in the reflection on the door may be an indicator that Doom, rather than Steve, is walking up the stairs.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo also shared an interesting message with fans in an Instagram post, which revealed the fourth and final trailer (featuring Shuri, M'Baku, Namor, and Ben Grimm). The pair urged fans that the four new looks at Doomsday "are not teasers. Or trailers." Rather, these clips are "stories" and "clues" for viewers to pay close attention to, teasing more secrets hidden within the trailers:

"What you've been watching for the last four weeks… are not teasers. Or trailers. They are stories. They are clues…Pay attention."

Avengers: Doomsday will be the third movie released in the MCU's Phase 6 slate and the fifth Avengers movie in MCU history. 29 stars are confirmed for roles in this film, which will pit Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in an epic battle for control of the multiverse against the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18.

What Are Avengers: Doomsday Trailers Hiding?

Marvel

Marvel Studios has a long history of editing its trailers to hide secrets, going back to the earliest days of the MCU's existence. This has been achieved through footage that has been tweaked to remove characters or full scenes only used in trailers and omitted from the final projects. Marvel consistently ensures that nothing from the plot could be spoiled.

The studio is sure to be extra vigilant for Avengers: Doomsday, which already boasts the most star-studded cast of any comic book movie in history (with more expected to be on the way). That being said, this idea of Doom being secretly used in Doomsday's first trailer makes perfect sense.

Fans are already theorizing about material that could have been edited in Doomsday's fourth trailer, which highlighted the Wakandans and Fantastic Four. Some believe Marvel edited out shots of the Fantastic Four's ship (which is expected to land on Earth-616 after Thunderbolts*' post-credits scene) and even Doom himself, those comments coming after some shots had some suspiciously empty spots. Specifically, the first shot showing Shuri from behind and the moment Ben Grimm comes into frame had a great deal of open area around them.

For the time being, there is no known timeframe for when Marvel will release another Doomsday trailer after the first four planned to accompany Avatar 3's theatrical run have all been posted online. That said, when new trailers do come, all eyes will be on every frame to find any inconsistencies or edits that could be hiding one of this sequel's countless secrets.