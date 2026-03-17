DC Studios Announces Historic Release Gap For DCU Phase 1

DC Studios is setting an unprecedented pace for its Phase 1 rollout, with back-to-back-to-back releases reshaping the DCU in 2026. Kicking off with Creature Commandos and taking off in theaters with Superman, James Gunn has firmly established the foundation of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. In 2026, audiences are in for a packed schedule, with two major films and a flagship HBO series all dropping unusually close together.

Alongside its first (divisive) trailer, the confirmation came that Lanterns will premiere in August. With that premiere date now official, DC Studios has officially created one of the tightest release windows in the franchise's history.

Within less than four months, three live-action DCU projects, Supergirl (June 26), Lanterns (August), and Clayface (October 23), will arrive as part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. This metric would have been even tighter if Clayface had stuck to its original September 11 release date prior to being strategically delayed.

Regardless, this means audiences will move from a theatrical release to a major HBO series and back to another film in an unusually condensed stretch, making 2026 the most concentrated period of storytelling a DC shared universe has ever seen.

This is the first time three live-action DC projects within the same continuity have launched this close together. The closest comparison came in 2023 with Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle, but those releases still spanned about five months.

It's clear that DC Studios wants to keep its universe consistently in front of audiences during this stretch of 2026. For fans who are really dialed in, the release cadence feels intentional, starting with Supergirl in theaters during the summer, followed by Lanterns on HBO, and then the R-rated Clayface arriving just before Halloween.

The slate also feels carefully spaced rather than crowded. With Clayface pushed back about a month and a half, each project now has a bit more breathing room while still maintaining momentum for the universe as a whole.

If anything, this cluster of releases sets up a strong closing stretch for DC Studios in 2026, helping bridge the gap into what is expected to be another big year for the DCU in 2027.

Upcoming DCU Projects in 2027 & Beyond

Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios

As the official sequel to 2025's Superman, Man of Tomorrow (not Superman: Man of Tomorrow) is the undisputed heavyweight of the 2027 DCU lineup.

James Gunn is back in the director's chair, and the story takes a frenemy approach, forcing David Corenswet's Superman to team up with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor to face a global threat.

The common enemy? Lars Eidinger as the hyper-intelligent android Brainiac, making DC history in the next major installment of Chapter 1. Production is expected to begin in 2026, with the official release slated for July 9, 2027. Another Summer of Superman for DCU fans who adored Gunn's first take on the character.

Creature Commandos Season 2

DC Studios

The team that launched the DCU is already deep into the animation pipeline for their sophomore outing. After initially being unsure of when it would come out, Gunn confirmed to fans that Season 2 is currently targeting a 2027 release window.

That timeline would put the new season more than two years after Season 1, which premiered in late 2024. Because the animated series was designed as a tone-setter for the DCU's Gods and Monsters, many assumed it would return sooner. One character everyone will be curious about is Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), who was also a main part of Superman and Peacemaker Season 2.

Blue Beetle

DC Studios

Jaime Reyes is officially staying in the DCU canon, with Xolo Maridueña returning to voice the titular hero. From an interview with The Direct over a year ago, Maridueña revealed that it is eyeing a 2026 release date.

The series may follow up on the movie's post-credits scene, which revealed that the original Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, is still alive and awaiting rescue. The project could debut in 2026, although updates on the DCU follow-up have been limited over the past year.

Booster Gold

DC Studios

While James Gunn has been adamant about not rushing the scripts, the project is moving seemingly into active pre-production, with Kumail Nanjiani heavily linked to the role of Michael Jon Carter.

The character is set to headline a live-action HBO series, which has recently moved forward with David Jenkins writing the pilot, though the project still lacks a release window. There's also the chance that the character is introduced in a different project before the series.

Otherwise, fans may need to wait until the eventual Booster Gold series itself, which likely wouldn’t arrive until the late 2020s.

Mister Miracle

DC Studios

Based on the critically acclaimed 12-issue run by Tom King and Mitch Gerads, this animated series is set to explore the darker, psychological corners of the New Gods.

Casting for Scott Free and Big Barda is currently underway, and the series is officially canon according to Gunn, which may carry massive implications for the eventual arrival of Darkseid.

Given its development stage and animation timeline, a late 2027 or 2028 release window seems like a reasonable expectation.

Jimmy Olsen / Daily Planet TV Show

DC Studios

This spin-off series will see Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen stepping out of Superman's shadow for his own investigative misadventures. James Gunn confirmed that the rumored title, DC Crime, is inaccurate, stating that the project has never used that title, even as a working name.

Despite debunking the name, Gunn clarified that much of the reporting about the show itself is still correct. The series, centered on Olsen and reportedly featuring Gorilla Grodd as the main antagonist, remains in development with no confirmed production timeline or release window yet.

Filming is targeted to begin this spring in Atlanta, with the potential to release either before or after the events of Man of Tomorrow in 2027.