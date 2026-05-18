All 11 The Batman Part II Casting Announcements, Ranked by Fan Excitement Level

The Batman - Part II director Matt Reeves shared a stream of social media posts celebrating the movie's cast, which earned hundreds of thousands of reactions. Production is now officially underway on Reeves' long-awaited Batman sequel, marking his return to this chapter of the Caped Crusader saga for the first time in five years. Following years of rumors about who would be included in the cast (both characters and actors), Reeves provided new concrete information about the crew he has assembled.

Reeves' 11 posts on X confirmed the core cast members of The Batman - Part II as production began in May 2026. Along with confirming previously reported castings, such as former MCU stars Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, the director also surprised fans with new actor announcements, including Brian Tyree Henry.

Matt Reeves became infamous for his social media usage during the production of The Batman, which garnered a ravenous fan base eagerly awaiting teases about his movies through Reeves' use of Twitter (now X) GIFs.

That loyal fanbase showed up for The Batman Part II's cast reveal event, with overwhelming social media likes and engagements for each of the 11 announced characters. But which new and returning cast members were fans most excited about?

Below is a roundup of all 11 of The Batman Part 2's casting announcements, ranked by how many likes each received during Matt Reeves' reveal event.

Every The Batman - Part II Character Announcement Ranked by Popularity

11. Jayme Lawson/Mayor Bella Réal - 58K Likes

DC Studios

Holding up the rear of the list with 58,000 likes on X is Jayme Lawson's Mayor Bella Réal, who will make her second appearance in this franchise in The Batman - Part II. Réal marks a new step for the Batman legacy, as she is an original character created by Reeves for his take on the Caped Crusader.

In the first movie, Bella was a grassroots mayoral candidate who was eventually elected Gotham's mayor, hoping to restore the city's prominence. She actively challenged established norms, urged Bruce Wayne to use his family's funds to help fix Gotham, and did her best to lead the city when it was flooded.

10. Gil Perez-Abraham/Officer Martinez - 59K Likes

DC Studios

Gil Perez-Abraham became an unexpected fan favorite through his role in The Batman as GCPD Officer Martinez. Perez-Abraham's GIF came in just ahead of Lawson's with about 59,000 views, as Reeves confirmed his return for the sequel on social media.

Martinez is a beat cop with the police department who initially opposes vigilantes in the city, particularly Batman's antics. However, he assists in the hunt for the Riddler following the Riddler's assault on Gotham, working with Batman and the police to bring the criminal to justice.

9. Sebastian Koch - 61K Likes

Buena Vista International

Not previously announced for a role in The Batman - Part II, Reeves revealed a GIF for franchise newcomer Sebastian Koch. The GIF showed him bearded and suited up, holding a gun, although his role in the movie has not yet been revealed.

Koch's announcement ranked just slightly ahead of Perez-Abraham, with about 61,000 people reacting to his X post. He was one of two stars announced for this movie for the first time. The German star's past credits include The Lives of Others, Never Look Away, and A Good Day to Die Hard.

8. Andy Serkis/Alfred Pennyworth- 67K Likes

DC Studios

Eighth on the rankings with over 67,000 likes is comic book movie veteran Andy Serkis, who will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne's butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Along with iconic roles as the MCU's Ulysses Klaue and Gollum/Smeagol from The Lord of the Rings, this will be Serkis's second live-action DC appearance.

Serkis plays a younger version of Alfred than fans are usually accustomed to, having previously been a British special forces soldier and intelligence agent before working with the Wayne family. After being gravely injured in a bombing in the first movie, Alfred is expected to be back in full force for the sequel.

7. Colin Farrell/Penguin - 76K Likes

DC Studios

Coming in with 76,000 likes is Emmy and Oscar-nominee Colin Farrell, who will be back for The Batman - Part II as Oz Cobb, better known as the Penguin. Farrell had previous comic book movie experience as Bullseye in 2003's Daredevil, but he reinvented himself as the Penguin, earning Emmy nominations for his role in HBO Max's The Penguin series.

In the original The Batman, Oz played a secondary villain, serving as a mobster and the chief lieutenant to crime lord Carmine Falcone. Following his journey in The Penguin, he is expected to be a major player in Gotham's criminal empire.

6. Jeffrey Wright /Jim Gordon - 93K Likes

DC Studios

With 92,000 likes, Jeffrey Wright's Lieutenant Jim Gordon comes into the rankings just outside the top five. This will be Wright's second time playing the GCPD's most famous cop after making his DC debut in The Batman (he also plays an important role as the Watcher for the MCU).

As in past Batman movies, Gordon is one of Batman's closest allies and one of the few GCPD officers who has not been corrupted. While the relationship is fragile, they build trust with one another as they try to weed out corruption across Gotham.

5. Brian Tyree Henry - 106K Likes

Warner Bros. Pictures

The first actor to cross the 100,000 mark in Reeves' posts is Brian Tyree Henry, the second actor confirmed for The Batman - Part II's cast; his post garnered 106,000 likes. While he is seen walking down the street and cheering with a smile, his role is not yet confirmed.

Along with roles in Atlanta and Transformers One, Henry previously starred in the MCU's Eternals as Phastos, the team's expert in technology. He also took part in Sony's animated Spider-Verse franchise, providing the voice of Miles Morales' father, Jefferson Davis, in all three movies.

4. Charles Dance/Charles Dent (Reported) - 136K Likes

In May 2026, reports revealed that Charles Dance was in talks to star in The Batman - Part II, which later became official. His social media post from Reeves then garnered over 136,000 likes on X, indicating how excited fans are to see the former Game of Thrones star join the DC Universe.

Reports indicated that Dance is in line to play Harvey Dent's father (also named Charles), who has not been depicted in a live-action Batman movie before.

3. Robert Pattinson/Batman- 151K Likes

DC Studios

Unsurprisingly, Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman is one of the top three ranking entries on this list for his solo sequel. Following his highly praised work in 2022's The Batman, this will mark his second full appearance in the role, with his post garnering 151,000 likes.

Moving forward, Pattinson's Batman will dive into a new investigation in Gotham after sitting out The Penguin on HBO Max. Seemingly set in winter, Bruce Wayne will be further along in his hero's journey after the first film showed him in his first year of crime-fighting in Gotham.

2. Scarlett Johansson/Gilda Dent (Reported) - 154K Likes

Marvel Studios

One of the top two posts from Reeves centered on the introduction of Oscar-nominated DC newcomer Scarlett Johansson. Best known for playing Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade, along with roles in major franchises like Jurassic Park and Transformers, this will be Johansson's first time in the DC Universe.

While Johansson's role is still unconfirmed (rumors hint at her playing Gilda Dent, Harvey's fiancé), her post from Reeves dominated social media with 154,000 likes on X. Moving from Marvel to DC, Johansson has a chance to shine in another comic book movie universe after playing one of the MCU's top heroines.

1. Sebastian Stan/Harvey Dent (Reported) - 200K Likes

Marvel Studios

Coming in at the top of this list with over 200,000 likes on X is DC newcomer Sebastian Stan, who is rumored to play this universe's Harvey Dent. Stan previously spent the better part of 15 years working with Marvel Studios as James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes, better known as the Winter Soldier; he will return to the role in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

While little is known about Stan's Harvey Dent, the character is typically portrayed as a close ally of Bruce Wayne before his turn into the villainous Two-Face. Reuniting with Johansson after their work at Marvel Studios, Stan will bring to life one of Batman's most iconic villains in Matt Reeves' universe.