Avengers: Secret Wars' New Casting Update Is Not What We Thought

Avengers: Secret Wars' new casting update isn't as exciting as fans hoped, but there is a chance it might have a deeper meaning beneath the surface. Production for Avengers: Secret Wars is set to begin in August, and this timeline is widely seen as a smart, deliberate improvement over the rushed production schedule of Avengers: Endgame in 2018. Secret Wars is expected to continue the story from Avengers: Doomsday, bringing back several MCU characters, such as Steve Rogers, Thor, Reed Richards, Yelena Belova, and Doctor Doom.

While a significant portion of the cast has been revealed through reports and interviews, a new casting call for Avengers: Secret Wars emerged online, but it wasn't as fans had thought due to the lack of big names attached to the listing.

Based on a routine casting call from All Casting, a U.S. casting agency, Marvel Studios is seeking everyday performers for large-scale scenes in Avengers: Secret Wars, with specific roles including enhanced beings, military personnel, civilians, scientists, fighters, and survivors. Requirements are broad: ages 18-60, all ethnicities and body types are encouraged.

Marvel Studios

Fans have been widely anticipating major cast reveals for Avengers: Secret Wars, but it's understandable that this casting might not live up to the hype. Despite that, this is still exciting news because it only means that the prep work for the massive ensemble film is right on track. It's exciting in a way that it signals active production and strongly hints at the film's scale.

Little is known about the exact plot of Avengers: Secret Wars, but it is widely expected to feature Multiversal cameos and Variants as Doctor Doom builds his Battleworld, a patchwork planet stitched together from the remnants of destroyed realities.

Given that it is widely expected to serve as a continuation of Doomsday (similar to how Endgame capped the Infinity Saga), the 2026 MCU crossover will likely end with Multiversal incursions causing widespread destruction, allowing Doom to step in and "save" the remaining Earths, leading into Battleworld.

Avengers: Secret Wars is set to premiere in theaters on December 17, 2027.

Why Avengers: Secret Wars' Latest Casting Call Has a Deeper Meaning

Marvel Studios

The latest casting call for Avengers: Secret Wars carries real significance for the film's scale, as the roles of the extras provide a major hint at the MCU flick's Battleworld plot for the crossover event.

In Marvel Comics, Battleworld is a fractured world of domains ruled by Doom, populated by a variety of survivors. This explains why the casting call includes roles for the military, civilians, and actual survivors, and why these ordinary people could end up being loyalists to Doom who believe he is their lord and savior.

As for the scientists, they could be working for Doom to ensure the stability of Battleworld, working for several key facilities throughout the patchwork reality.

What's interesting about the listing is that it includes enhanced beings and fighters, strongly implying that a huge number of superpowered individuals are filling out the battle scenes, either working for Doom or part of a hidden rebellion waiting for the right moment to strike.

This revelation supports expectations of Multiversal cameos and Variants, similar to how Deadpool & Wolverine strategically used other actors portraying notable heroes and villains in its Void sequence involving Cassandra Nova and her minions.

All in all, this routine casting call delivers a strong message from Marvel, telling fans that Secret Wars is going to be enormous, living up to expectations with a Battleworld full of surprising types of characters.