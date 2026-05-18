Spider-Man Brand New Day Promo Unveils 3rd Costume (And It’s Inspired By Andrew Garfield)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day officially revealed a third Spider-Man costume for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and it is inspired by a suit taken from Andrew Garfield's version of the webslinger. Peter Parker is set to have a fresh start in Brand New Day as he rebuilds his life in a world that has completely forgotten he ever existed. Part of his new beginning is the creation of brand-new Spider suits, now that he has lost access to Tony Stark's technology at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The "Home" trilogy of Holland's Spider-Man featured eight distinct suits, including the homemade suit, the Stark Tech suit, and the iconic Iron Spider suit seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. As part of the "Day" wave of movies, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to feature at least three Spider-Man suits, as shown in the official Practical Production featurette from Sony Pictures.

At the 0:07 mark of the featurette, Spider-Man: Brand New Day officially revealed Tom Holland's Spider-Man wearing a winter-adapted outfit layered over the base suit.

Sony Pictures

Holland's new winter variant suit in Brand New Day draws direct inspiration from the everyday-hero look Andrew Garfield's Peter rocked during a montage sequence in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Garfield wore this during a memorable montage sequence where Peter was sick and under the weather. Garfield's Spider-Man improvised a quick stop on a store burglar while clearly battling a bad cold.

Sony Pictures

Watch the official Spider-Man: Brand New Day featurette below:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere in theaters on July 31.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Unleashes 3rd Confirmed Spider-Man Suit

No Way Home's Final Swing Suit

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's official merchandise confirmed that No Way Home's final swing suit will be showcased in the movie, possibly in the early moments to connect the film to its predecessor's game-changing ending. The suit blends Spider-Man's classic comic book aesthetic with subtle nods to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective Marvel costumes.

While only briefly seen at the end of No Way Home, Peter built the final swing suit from scratch using a sewing machine, evoking a more grounded look with real fabric and a large black spider emblem on the chest.

The merch revealed that the final swing suit will be badly damaged at some point in the movie, indicating that Peter has used it numerous times to battle various villains and criminals. This suit would eventually evolve into Peter's main costume for the film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Main Suit

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's main suit features more refined, raised webbing, directly inspired by the web-slinger's costumes from Marvel Comics. It has a deeper matte blue aesthetic on the arms and legs, external web shooters, and a larger Spider emblem.

While the final swing suit appears to be more grounded, Brand New Day's main costume for Peter has an unexpected upgrade with the inclusion of an active heads-up display, a feature that became a fixture in his previous costumes in the "Home" trilogy due to Tony Stark's technology.

Given that the MCU's Peter is a genius, this upgrade is no surprise, and his resourcefulness may have come in handy with building more features for his lone wolf arc in Brand New Day.

Peter Parker's Winter Spider-Man Suit

Sony Pictures

Peter Parker's winter Spider-Man suit in Brand New Day is the third distinct costume of the MCU webslinger in the movie. The suit includes a puffer vest, beanie, and gloves layered over the Final Swing suit.

The layered winter variant gave fans a strong hint of Peter's struggles without nanotechnology and other Stark Tech upgrades in his suit while battling the harsh New York winter conditions (on top of fighting criminals and other dangerous villains).

What makes this suit stand out from Andrew Garfield's version is that Holland's Peter will use this winter variant in outdoor scenes rather than being confined to contained locations. It reinforced the idea that Peter faces real-world struggles while serving as an anonymous hero in a city that has completely forgotten who Peter Parker is.