Spider-Man Brand New Day Merch Reveals First Look At 2nd Spidey Costume

Official Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise revealed an exciting look at Peter Parker's second Spider-Man suit, and it continues a long-running MCU tradition. Tom Holland's Spider-Man suit has undergone a long list of design changes since the character's debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, including the Stark Tech suit, Iron Spider suit, and the Integrated Suit. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is confirmed to add another one to the list, and it stands out as the most comic-accurate yet.

Marvel X user Nerd Talks posted an unofficial first look at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Funko Pops, confirming that Spider-Man's Final Swing Suit at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home will serve as his second suit in the movie.

The other Funkos in the unofficial look include the classic Brand New Day suit and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk.

It's worth noting that the Spider-Man: No Way Home suit is damaged in the Funko Pop! design. This battle-worn look is more likely to indicate that this suit will appear early in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, possibly during one of Peter's intense early confrontations with a new villain.

Interestingly, according to reliable scooper Alex Perez, the damaged No Way Home suit makes perfect sense because he mentioned that Peter would upgrade his suit after every battle.

After each fight, he upgrades and repairs his suit, gradually evolving until it reaches the refined, raised-webbing design seen in the official Brand New Day trailer.

Sony Pictures

The Final Swing suit was last seen being made by Peter Parker himself at the end of No Way Home, signaling a fresh start for the web-slinging hero after Doctor Strange's spell erased everyone's memories of him.

Sony Pictures

It's a bit of a shame that the fan-favorite Final Swing suit from the end of No Way Home will only appear in limited capacity in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. After all the hype it generated, many fans were hoping for more screen time.

That said, the overwhelmingly positive response to the new, more comic-accurate suit with raised webbing suggests this evolution is still on the right track.

It's also worth pointing out that every Spider-Man movie has featured the main suit from his previous movie.

Homecoming had the homemade Civil War suit, Far From Home had the Infinity War/Endgame Iron Spider suit, and No Way Home had the plain Far From Home suit. Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues that long-standing tradition by bringing back the Final Swing suit.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere in theaters on July 31.

Why Bringing Back the No Way Home Suit Has a Deeper Meaning

Sony Pictures

The battle-damaged Final Swing suit from the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home isn't just a nostalgic callback in Brand New Day; instead, it is a meaningful narrative device and tangible link to the past that underscores Peter Parker's growth, resilience, and hard-won independence.

The progression of seeing the No Way Home suit get reworked into something better turns the costume into a visual diary of Peter's alone months or years in New York, reinforcing his resilience and resourcefulness, making the changes feel organic and earned.

The Final Swing suit essentially represented Peter's first act of self-reliance. Bringing it back and showing its journey reinforces the film's core theme of "brand new day" built on the foundation of what came before.

All in all, this approach essentially honors the emotional weight of No Way Home while advancing the Spider-Man character.