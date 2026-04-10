Spider-Man Brand New Day Merch Reveals First Look At Grey Hulk

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's new wave of promotional materials revealed a glimpse at a returning MCU hero. Spider-Man 4 continues the tradition of teaming Peter Parker with an established hero from the wider MCU, this time bringing back Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner. The Brand New Day trailer confirmed that Bruce is human again, using the Hulk inhibitor device he created to shed his Smart Hulk form to become a professor at Empire State University.

An official Spider-Man: Brand New Day listing from Techbox revealed a new wave of merchandise for the movie, showcasing the first look at the MCU's Grey Hulk.

Techbox

In Marvel Comics, Grey Hulk (more commonly known as Joe Fixit) is one of Bruce Banner's unique Hulk personalities, representing a street-smart version of the Green Goliath. He is far different from the rage-driven Savage Hulk fans know.

The MCU's version of Grey Hulk appears to blend elements of the street-smart Grey Hulk from Marvel Comics with the raw, rage-fueled Savage Hulk seen in earlier Avengers movies, resulting in an out-of-control, destructive force that Spider-Man must confront and pacify. This latest reveal also retroactively confirms that Savage Hulk will have a rampage in New York.

While the exact plot details of Brand New Day are still under wraps, Bruce Banner will likely start as a scientific mentor to Peter before escalating into a major, destructive force that needs to be contained. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere in theaters on July 31.

Why Grey Hulk's Presence In Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has a Deeper Meaning

Marvel Studios

Grey Hulk's presence in Spider-Man: Brand New Day carries significant weight; it represents the danger of suppressing the gamma radiation within Bruce Banner's body, which can lead to the emergence of a far more uncontrollable Hulk.

This transformation thematically echoes Peter Parker's own struggles after Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Peter isolated and his identity erased from the world, the stress has been taking a toll on his mind and body, leading to mysterious mutations and changes in his powers (like the manifestation of organic webbing).

The introduction of the Grey Hulk also allows the film to explore Banner's fractured psyche in a grounded, street-level setting. Rather than facing the cosmic-scale threats he faced throughout the latter part of the Infinity Saga, Banner's arc shifts to a psychological struggle, transforming one of the MCU's original Avengers into an unpredictable force feared (again) by the public.

Grey Hulk's presence elevates Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a simple team-up to a story about two broken men learning that their attempts at control are failing and that the only way forward is accepting the chaos within.