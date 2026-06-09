The Beatles' 4-Part Movie Will Comprise of 4 'Totally Different' Biopics, Says Actor Adam Pally: 'They Are All Individually Perfect' (Exclusive)

The Beatles biopics actor Adam Pally revealed a brand new, exciting detail about Sony Pictures' multi-movie project. Skyfall and 1917 director Sam Mendes is in the midst of shooting his towering next project, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, in the U.K. The four movies each center on a different member of the legendary band: Harris Dickinson's John Lennon, Paul Mescal's Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn's George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan's Ringo Starr. The four-film event has been touted as the "first bingeable theatrical experience" and will arrive in April 2028.

Beyond its four Beatles actors, Mendes' movies will share other big names like Saoirse Ronan, Anna Sawai, Aimee Lou Wood, James Norton, David Morrisey, and Adam Pally, who is playing Allen Klein, the band's fast-talking, aggressive negotiator manager from 1969 to 1973. The actor is best known for his roles in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, The Mindy Project, and Happy Endings.

The Direct spoke exclusively with Adam Pally while promoting O Horizon, and, naturally, the topic turned to Sam Mendes' The Beatles saga. While the actor kept things vague, he boldly declared that all four chapters are "totally different" in a way that "reflects each Beatles' tone":

The Direct: "You are filming the unprecedented four-movie Beatles event, which I'm very excited for, but looking from the outside, it's like, 'Okay, these four movies, that seems like a lot,' but... how different do you think each of the four movies will be?" Pally: "I will try to answer in the most allowed way possible, but I would say that they are totally different. The way The Beatles were individually, totally different, and the movies reflect each Beatles' tone, in a way."

The actor behind Allen Klein was quick to call the biopics "all individually perfect," hinting that they will work just as well together as alone:

"So, they all go together beautifully, and then they also are all individually perfect in that way, you know?"

Sony previously touted its Beatles biopics in a big way at CinemaCon 2025, when Sam Mendes confirmed the cast and release dates while CEO Tom Rothman promised to "dominate the culture that month" with its four flicks.

'I'm Here to Talk to You About The Beatles Initiative'

Sony Pictures

The Beatles biopics may be Hollywood's biggest theatrical experiment since Marvel Studios launched the MCU in 2008. The endeavor will essentially see an entire cinematic universe-esque structure play out over just one month; all it is missing is a crossover event after the solo flicks and post-credits scenes that tease something along the lines of, "John Lennon will return in The Beatles."

Dropping all four movies in one month, seemingly on the same day, is especially risky, as it risks the more popular Beatles, like John Lennon and Paul McCartney, outshining the less iconic Ringo Starr and George Harrison at the box office.

Adam Pally's promise that the four biopics are "totally different" to reflect the unique vibe and life stories of each Beatle will undoubtedly help all of them succeed. Achieving such a distinct feel will be an especially tough undertaking given that all four hail from the same cast and crew, with filming taking place concurrently, but if anyone is up to the task, it's Sam Mendes.