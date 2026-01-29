The Beatles 2028 Movie Unveils First Official Look At All 4 Cast Members

Sony Pictures offered fans the first official look at its upcoming Beatles movie, with sneak peeks at all four main cast members. The Fab Four are about to get the big-budget music biopic treatment from Skyfall and 1917 director Sam Mendes, bringing perhaps the biggest musical act of all time to the big screen in a way unlike ever before.

The first glimpses of The Beatles movie have made their way online (via Paul Mescal Updates on X), revealing what stars Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn look like as the project's central musical foursome.

The images came via a postcard project from Sony Pictures UK, in which the studio delivered collectible cards to the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, which were hidden around the campus for students to find.

Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts

Each of these cards featured a different first look at the upcoming film, focusing on a specific member of the iconic UK rock group, along with text indicating who was playing whom in the movie.

The first to appear on social media was Gladiator II star Paul Mescal as The Beatles co-frontman and bassist Paul McCartney. Mescal's take on the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer can be seen in his image backdropped by the arched brick walls of what seems to be Liverpool's iconic Cavern Club, the venue cited as the place where The Beatles were discovered.

Sony Pictures UK

Next is Harris Dickinson as John Lennon. Dickenson is unrecognizable as the legendary songwriter, sporting Lennon's iconic late-period Beatles-era long hair and round glasses.

Sony Pictures UK

Eternals star Barry Keoghan appears on a third as the band's iconic drummer, Ringo Starr. In the picture, Keoghan's Beatles are sitting behind his drum set, around the time of recording Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, given his longer hair, sideburns, and moustache.

Sony Pictures UK

And last, but certainly not least, is the band's fabled guitar player, George Harrison (played in the film by Fantastic Four: First Steps and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn). Quinn can be seen in his postcard sporting the late Harrison's shoulder-length mop, strumming on what is undoubtedly his 1957 Gretsch Duo Jet.

Sony Pictures UK

Production on the four-movie cinematic event got underway in November 2025, with the intention of shooting all four films (each focused on a different band member) back-to-back.

The Beatles movies are all to be released on April 7, 2028. The four-part cinematic event will reportedly retell the story of the legendary rock band from its humble origins as a Liverpool club band to becoming one of the biggest musical groups in history. Sam Mendes is directing the Sony Pictures project with a script heavily inspired by Bob Kotz's 2005 book, The Beatles: The Biography.

Will The Beatles Movie Project Actually Work?

There have been plenty of music biopics over the years, but there has never been one quite like what Sony Pictures and Sam Mendes are trying to accomplish with The Beatles movie (or movies, for that matter).

The cinematic event is set to bring four unique movies to the screen, all on the same day. Each will tell part of The Beatles' story from the perspective of a different member. It is unclear how this will play out, whether it will be the same set of events from varying perspectives or specific chunks of the timeline broken up across the four movies.

Not only that, but to make things even more difficult, the project is also bringing to life the story of one of the greatest (if not the greatest) rock bands of all time. It's a tall task with a high degree of difficulty, but so far, it looks like it has its ducks in a row to provide something truly epic for fans of the fearsome foursome.

Just looking at this cast alone, fans are getting four of the most celebrated young stars working in Hollywood right now as the four Beatles members: Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn.

On top of that, other A-list actors are set to round out the main cast, including Shogun breakout Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and four-time Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney. And overseeing the whole thing is one of the most celebrated British filmmakers of all time, Sam Mendes. Mendes has an award-winning pedigree, having worked on films such as Skyfall and 1917.

It is going to be tough, but these Beatles movies do have the chance of succeeding; it is just a matter of the talent behind them living up to their potential.