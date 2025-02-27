Kraven The Hunter Gets Netflix Streaming Release Date (Official)

Kraven the Hunter is walking in the footsteps of another Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSMU) movie with its recent Netflix streaming release date announcement.

Spider-Man's big-game-hunter villain finally got the big screen treatment in the 2024 SSMU movie, with Kick-Ass star Aaron Taylor Jonhson taking the role of the iconic Marvel character.

The movie has had a much-documented journey to this point, as it became one of the worst-reviewed superhero movies of all time, bringing to a close Sony Pictures' Spidey villain-based ventures and prompting the studio to entirely rethink its super-powered strategy.

Mere months after it debuted in theaters, Kraven the Hunter's streaming release has been officially confirmed.

According to Netflix's own Tudum blog, Kraven the Hunter will be released on Netflix on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

This comes 90 days after its theatrical release (December 12), which is exactly the same theatrical-to-streaming window as its fellow 2024 Sony Spider-Man Universe film Madame Web.

This 90-day window is not something that exists across Sony Pictures' catalogue, it is just something the studio has used for the last two SSMU films. Kraven will arrive on Netflix significantly quicker than other tentpole Sony Pictures releases of the last year, like It Ends With Us, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and Venom: The Last Dance.

One can assume this rush to get the film to streaming was a result of its lackluster box office performance and piss-poor critical reception, as Sony Pictures aims to leave the film in the rearview as best it can.

See below for some comparisons to other Sony Pictures titles and their streaming release info:

Madame Web : Theatrical: February 14, 2024 Netflix: May 14, 2024 (90 days later)

: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire : Theatrical: March 22, 2024 Netflix: July 22, 2024 (76 days later)

: Bad Boys: Ride or Die : Theatrical: June 7, 2024 Netflix: October 8, 2024 (123 days later)

: It Ends With Us : Theatrical: August 9, 2024 Netflix: December 9, 2024 (122 days later)

: Venom: The Last Dance : Theatrical: October 25, 2024 Netflix: February 25, 2025 (123 days later)

What Is Next For Kraven the Hunter?

While streaming on Netflix is usually the end of a movie's journey these days, as that often comes after it has wrapped up in theaters, hit PVOD, and come to another streamer, that is not the case with Kraven the Hunter.

Netflix is just the first streaming stop for the super-powered Sony film. Sony Pictures has a deal in place with Disney as well, allowing its Marvel movies to come to Disney+ roughly 18 months after they arrive on Netflix.

Thus far, fans have seen this happen several times with the Venom movies and Morbius (Madame Web is still awaiting its Netflix debut).

That means audiences can likely expect Kraven the Hunter to come to Disney+ sometime in September 2026 after it has spent a significant amount of time on Netflix before that.

The movie will join the likes of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, the Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Tom Holland's trio of wall-crawling epics among Disney+'s web-slinging portfolio. It will just be some time before that happens.

If Kraven hits that September 2026 release window, it should come right on the back of the momentum left from Spider-Man 4, which is set to debut on July 31, 2026.