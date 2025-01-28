Kraven the Hunter Star Gives Perfect Response to Movie's Disastrous Flop

One actor from Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter offered the perfect commentary on the latest flop from Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

An already tough run for Sony Pictures in the superhero movie game was encapsulated by the release of arguably the studio's worst-performing 2024 film.

After Kraven's run kicked off with less-than-stellar critic reviews, it bombed at the box office, having grossed under $60 million globally in a month on the big screen.

Many were hoping for better from Sony after previous films like Madame Web and Morbius became two of the worst-received superhero films in recent memory. However, while fans and critics continue to lament Sony's efforts, one of Kraven's stars seems to be taking everything in stride.

Kraven the Hunter Star Addresses Box Office Flop

Sony Pictures

Hollywood star Alessandro Nivola, who portrayed Aleksei Sytsevich/Rhino in Kraven the Hunter, responded to commentary on the film flopping in theaters.

Nivola took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an image of an article from Collider with the title, "The Brutalist Out-Earns Kraven the Hunter Despite Playing in Almost 1,000 Fewer Theaters."

Using that image, he jokingly asked fans which of the following three options he should choose in response to the news:

"Should I: A) Quit

B) Celebrate

C) Eat a gummy and chill"

Over the most recent weekend at the box office, The Brutalist grossed $1.3 million at the box office. This number was reportedly over $1 million higher than Kraven the Hunter, even though Kraven debuted in theaters only one week before The Brutalist did.

Also notable is that Nivola starred in both movies, portraying Attila in The Brutalist after his role as the Rhino in Kraven (read more on Kraven the Hunter's biggest issues here).

Where Does Sony Go After Kraven the Hunter?

As of writing, Sony Pictures has no plans to continue its Spider-Man Universe, as Kraven is already confirmed to be the last movie in the franchise (for now).

Thankfully, the web-slinger will still be a huge moneymaker for Sony in the coming years.

On the animated side, even with major issues, anticipation continues to build for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (which will complete the Spider-Verse trilogy). After the first two films earned rave reviews, the end of the story already has viewers on the edge of their seats waiting for more.

Moving to the MCU is potentially even more exciting, as Tom Holland is prepping for his return as Peter Parker in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4, which will debut in July 2026.

This solo epic is lined up to be the first MCU movie released after Avengers: Doomsday, which will be almost a year ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars. After Spider-Man: No Way Home broke the multiverse and nearly broke the $2 billion mark at the box office, Spidey's Marvel Studios stock is through the roof.

Holland is also expected to be part of at least one — if not both — of the next two Avengers films, potentially in a bigger role now after so much evolution in the MCU.

These movies should at least keep Sony above water while the company revamps its strategy with the friendly neighborhood hero outside of the Marvel Studios umbrella.

Kraven the Hunter is now available to purchase digitally and is still playing in theaters.