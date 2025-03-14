Questions are being asked about whether Kraven's Marvel story could ever be evolved in a potential Kraven the Hunter 2.

Kraven the Hunter marked the last of three Marvel movies released by Sony Pictures in 2024, along with Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine in the MCU. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular villain, the film showed an R-rated look into the hunter's legacy as he took on villains like the Chameleon and Rhino.

Kraven faced numerous delays on its way to release and dealt with a hoard of negativity before eventually hitting theaters in December 2024. Even with its struggles, however, many still wonder if there is a chance Sony could revisit Sergei Kravinoff in a future Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSMU) movie.

Will Kraven The Hunter 2 Ever Come Out?

Sony Pictures

Following the release of Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter, the odds of the film getting a sequel are slim to none as Sony looks to revamp its superhero projects.

A report from The Wrap (released before Kraven's debut) noted that Sony Pictures had no plans to continue the SSMU. This seemed to end not only any talks about Kraven the Hunter 2 but also sequels to any of the other movies in that universe, including Morbius and Madame Web.

This is an unsurprising move considering how poorly Kraven the Hunter performed with critics and at the box office.

After Kraven the Hunter earned less-than-stellar reviews in screenings, it bombed on Rotten Tomatoes with only a 15% Tomatometer score from critics.

The box office was no better as Aaron Taylor-Johnson's second superhero effort grossed just under $62 million globall. This is not only the lowest total in the SSMU (trailing Madame Web by about $40 million) but one of the lowest totals of any superhero movie.

Can Kraven’s Story Continue in the MCU or Spider-Man 4?

While it seems unlikely that Sony will give Kraven another crack at a solo movie anytime soon, his future may still be alive, thanks to the MCU.

Marvel Studios is diving heavily into Multiverse-inspired stories, which started in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. That film even appeared to include a quick look at Kraven as the Multiverse cracked open in its closing moments.

Rumors hinted at Spider-Man 4 being another Multiversal affair. Along with possible roles for Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men, the door could also be open for Kraven to come back in this story.

The only recent Sony character to appear in the MCU has been Tom Hardy's Venom, although that was seemingly retconned at the start of Venom: The Last Dance. This indicates that Sony hopes for that kind of crossover with the MCU, particularly given the discrepancies in success between Sony and Marvel.

Spider-Man 4 is nearly ready to begin filming before its 2026 debut, meaning fans will closely watch any news coming from Sony or Marvel Studios. While a Kraven appearance could be kept secret after the madness seen from No Way Home, nothing can be left off the table.

Kraven the Hunter is streaming on Netflix.