Kraven the Hunter had its first showings for critics — safe to say, it is not performing well by any measure.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to take on his second Marvel character in Kraven the Hunter, the most recent film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Unfortunately, as was the case with many of its predecessors, it is not expected to be any kind of hit.

Early box office projections for Kraven are underwhelming at best, as it is predicted to finish its opening weekend with only a $20-25 million domestic haul. Add that to the overall negativity surrounding this franchise, and this solo film is already looking at an uphill battle.

First Critics Reviews for Kraven the Hunter - Social Media Reactions

Sony

Sony Pictures hosted the first critics screenings for the latest addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Kraven the Hunter, ahead of its December 13 debut.

The results from those early showings are not promising, as critics did not look favorably upon Kraven.

YouTuber Cris Parker enjoyed Aaron Taylor-Johnson's performance but called everything else "a drag," noting that the cast was "held back by clunky dull dialogue:"

"'Kraven the Hunter' is fun when Johnson is in action causing bloody chaos but everything else is a drag. Great cast held back by clunky dull dialogue. Another instance of a villain turned hero. A story that lacks any intrigue. Rhino & Chameleon wasted. Overall a disappointment."

Critic Chris Gallardo teased Sony's Spider-Man Universe going out not "with a bang, but a whimper," calling Kraven "clichéd at all turns:"

"Sony's Spider-Man Universe doesn't go with a bang, but a whimper. 'Kraven the Hunter' is clichéd at all turns. ATJ tries to make the most of it, yet the script holds it back. Action is a bit fun, but it's muddled with much pompous exposition."

Geekly Goods' Leo Rydel added to the negative feelings for Kraven, commenting on it having "AWFUL acting, terrible script and a waste of Aaron Taylor Johnson:"

"So 'Kraven the Hunter' A big ol bucket of NAH. While I liked the action, it cutaway from it so quick one didn’t get to enjoy it! AWFUL acting, terrible script and a waste of Aaron Taylor Johnson, who I actually enjoyed in the role! Wayyyy too quick, not a great story… farewell."

While Kraven "was probably a solid action movie at one point," according to Discussing Film's Andrew J. Salazar, he chided Sony for the studio's usual antics being present:

"'Kraven the Hunter' was probably a solid action movie at one point, but the usual Sony antics are all here. Painful ADR, choppy editing, and tons of lifeless CGI animals! Not worth the ticket price, but there are like 3 scenes that I'm super excited to see as new memes."

ScreenCrush video producer Colton Ogburn put it simply by saying, "I want my money back. And the screening was free."

Film Blerd's Brandon Norwood held nothing back in calling Kraven "one of the most soulless movies ever made:"

"'KRAVEN THE HUNTER' is one of the most souless movies ever made. Even JC Chandor has made something so soulless and generic. 'Kraven with a K'"

Nerdtropolis founder Sean Tajipour was on the other side of the argument, as he thoroughly enjoyed the film. He felt that the R-rating paid off and is "dying for more Kraven" after seeing the movie on an IMAX screen:

"'Kraven the Hunter' is a knockout! Aaron Taylor-Johnson embodies Kraven with his physique, charisma, and raw savagery. The R-rating pays off big time. This film is bloody, raw, and brutal while offering a story that does this iconic villain justice. I am dying for more 'Kraven' after what I just experienced in IMAX!

Critic Grace Randolph also shared her compliments about the movie, feeling it was "as good as the first Venom:"

"So… I’m seeing other people post reactions so I guess the social media embargo has lifted….? 'Kraven the Hunter' I LOVED IT As good as the first 'Venom' I would watch it again!"

Screen Rant's Liam Crowley was not impressed by Kraven, noting it "just doesn't have the sauce" while calling it the best of a bad bunch of films in Sony's Spider-Man Universe:

"'Kraven' excels in action but ultimately just doesn’t have the sauce. Strange story structure decisions, overwhelmingly brutal ADR, & an overall disbelief w/in the characters themselves. Crowe was the only one who sold his dialogue. Leagues above most SSUs but still lacks.

The Direct's Russ Milheim also was not high on Kraven, describing it as "exactly the film you’d expect at this point" while chiding the movie for not understanding its characters:

"'Kraven the Hunter' is exactly the film you’d expect at this point. The film doesn't understand a single character it tries to adapt to screen and the whole movie often feels created by AI.

What Will Bad Reviews For Kraven Mean?

Interestingly enough, these middling reviews for Kraven may not mean much in the long run. It is already expected to be the final movie in Sony’s Spidey universe for some time as the studio looks ahead to other more profitable ventures.

At the top of that list is the MCU’s Spider-Man 4, which is expected to hit theaters in July 2026. After hitting the jackpot with 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, this sequel is expected to continue the epic Spider-Man adventure in the MCU, particularly as the Multiverse continues to expand.

On the animated side will be Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which has gone through more than its fair share of challenges behind the scenes. Initially scheduled for a 2024 release, the threequel remains undated as Sony hopes to move production forward soon with the story the studio wants to tell.

As for the live-action Spider-Man films, where Sony goes next is a complete mystery after Kraven, as no more Sony's Spider-Man Universe films are planned for release. However, given Sony will want to keep the rights to the character, fans likely will not be far away from more web-slinger content.

Kraven the Hunter slashes its way into theaters on Friday, December 13.