Marvel’s Next Movie Will Not Be Getting A Sequel (Report)

Reports indicated the next Marvel movie will not be fortunate enough to get a sequel.

While Marvel Studios only delivered one theatrical movie in 2024 (Deadpool & Wolverine), the comic company has not lacked content elsewhere on the big screen. This has been thanks to Sony Pictures' trio of films coming to theaters this year.

Madame Web kicked off the year in February as a bonafide flop, grossing only $100.5 million at the global box office, while Venom: The Last Dance is approaching the half-billion mark in its theatrical run. However, due to mixed critical reception, Sony might be at the end of its super-powered rope for the foreseeable future.

No Sequel for Next Marvel Movie

According to The Wrap, Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter is set to be the last movie in Sony's Spider-Man Universe for the foreseeable future.

The report discusses the Kraven movie as "the apparent end of Sony’s Marvel spin-off franchise:"

"The apparent end of Sony’s Marvel spinoff franchise represents one of Hollywood’s most ambitious – and costly – attempts to build a shared cinematic universe without its central character."

One top talent agent spoke to the outlet about Sony having made the movies they wanted to make and now focusing on "the next Spider-Man film:"

"They’ve developed what they want to develop for now. It’s really about the next 'Spider-Man' film."

Along with Spider-Man 4, Sony also has its attention on Nicolas Cage's upcoming live-action Spider-Noir series and the animated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, both of which will lean into the web-slinger himself more than his antagonists.

Where Does Sony Pictures Go With Spider-Man From Here?

Even with Sony's Spider-Man Universe seemingly being at its end for now, the studio still has plenty of web-slinger-related material to focus on over the coming years.

At the top of that list is Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4, which now has a working title ahead of production, reportedly starting in Spring 2025. With that movie potentially utilizing the Multiverse and coming in between the next two Avengers films, the sequel is already shaping up to be a major part of the MCU.

Also on fans' radars is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which has famously endured plenty of struggle behind the scenes before its debut.

While marketing for Beyond the Spider-Verse seemingly started in November, the threequel may still be a long way out from actually hitting theaters. There has been no word on specific progress on the film, and creative disputes have slowed down production heavily over most of the last year.

As for Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Kraven is already predicted to be a massive flop in theaters, which is almost fitting considering how many flops this franchise has delivered. What Sony does next with its films in this division is unknown, but for now, it seems clear that Spider-Man will retake center stage.

Kraven the Hunter hits theaters on Friday, December 13.