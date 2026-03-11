Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Villain Is Confirmed To Appear 3 Times in 2026

One of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's biggest villains is officially confirmed for two other projects this year. Fans are gearing up for Tom Holland's Spider-Man to fight multiple new and familiar foes this year in Brand New Day. Beyond the long-awaited return of Michael Mando's Scorpion after nine years, one of the MCU blockbuster's most-anticipated villains is Marvin Jones III's Tombstone.

Lonnie Lincoln, aka Tombstone, is a hulking mobster in Spider-Man's street-level rogues' gallery who fans have been eager to see in live-action for years. While it's unclear how large his role will be, given that Brand New Day reportedly has over a dozen villains, audiences will see plenty more of Tombstone in 2026 regardless, as he will also return in two upcoming streaming projects.

Tombstone Will Appear in 3 Spider-Man Projects This Year

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The CW

Black Lightning actor Marvin Jones III (aka Krondon) voiced Tombstone in Into the Spider-Verse, which portrayed him as an enforcer for Kingpin. He will get the chance to reprise that role in live-action for the MCU later this year when Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

Reports have already revealed over a dozen villains who will appear in Brand New Day, most of whom are expected to have one-off minor roles. By contrast, Tombstone is rumored to be an "overarching" foe to Tom Holland's Spider-Man in his next trilogy, meaning his criminal reign is just getting started.

One theory suggests that Tombstone could form one side of a gang war forming in Brand New Day that Spider-Man teams up with the Punisher to stop. Regardless, the studio's bigger plans for Tombstone in a potential Spider-Man 5 and 6 make it unlikely that he will take the spotlight this time around.

Fans were expecting the flick to serve as Tombstone's live-action debut, which feels long overdue given his storied history as one of Marvel's most feared street-level villains in animation and Insomniac Games' Spider-Man franchise. However, another 2026 Spider-Man project just stole its thunder...

Spider-Noir

Amazon Prime Video

CCXP Mexico revealed exclusive art for some of Spider-Noir's key villains: Electro, Sandman, Silvermane, and Black Cat. Fans also caught a sneak peek at an imposing, unnamed Black villain played by Atlas actor Abraham Popoola, who will be introduced when the eight-episode series hits Amazon Prime Video on May 27.

The artist behind the Spider-Noir designs, Jorge Molina, posted his work on Instagram and, responding to a fan asking who the mysterious villain was, he confirmed it was the notorious crime boss Tombstone.

Deadline offered some intriguing details on Popoola's Spider-Noir character (now revealed to be Tombstone) upon his casting, describing him as a "World War I veteran who is looking for an opportunity to get ahead." Popoola's casting brings one key change for Tombstone, who is usually portrayed as an albino.

That description suggests that Spider-Noir's Tombstone isn't yet the New York mob boss fans are familiar with. Instead, Lonnie Lincoln may be earlier in his criminal career as he seeks a chance to "get ahead," over a decade on from World War 1, possibly by working under or against Brendan Gleeson's Silvermane.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Animation

Disney+ did something different with Tombstone in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's first outing. The alternate-reality animated series introduced a version of Lonnie Lincoln (voiced by Eugene Byrd), who is still playing high school football and has only just gotten caught up with the wrong crowd.

Despite being a star student and football captain, Lincoln joined the 110th Street Gang in place of his brother to protect him, before eventually earning the nickname "Tombstone" from mob boss Big Don. For now, Lincoln still isn't a true villain or crime lord going into Season 2, acting as more of a tragic figure.

Still, Tombstone is going into Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's second season with at least one major change, as he acquired super-powered strength and durability from exposure to a Doc Ock-engineered chemical, Diox-3.

If Lonnie's history in the comics and other adaptations is anything to go by, then he is destined to rise the ranks of New York's criminal underworld from this point on, perhaps truly becoming the infamous Tombstone in Season 2.