'Avatar' Star Trinity Bliss Responds to MCU X-Men Jubilee Casting Rumors (Exclusive)

With Marvel Studios preparing to reboot the X-Men to the MCU, fan casting discussions have already begun to dominate online conversations. The upcoming reset, seemingly set to arrived in Phase 7 after 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars and directed by Jake Schreier, has sparked plenty of speculation about who could bring the iconic mutants into the franchise's next era. One popular fan choice has been Trinity Jo‑Li Bliss as the fan-favorite mutant Jubilee.

During a recent conversation with The Direct at the 2026 Saturn Awards, Avatar: Fire and Ash star Trinity Bliss addressed the viral Jubilee casting rumors that claimed that she was in the mix to play the X-Men superheroine in the MCU.

Bliss explained that she had seen the fan speculation online, expressing excitement, saying it would be "really cool," but also confirmed she has "not been cast as Jubilee:"

The Direct: "There are a lot of rumors out there that you are one of the front-runners to play Jubilee in Marvel's new X-Men film coming up. What are your thoughts on those rumors?" Bliss: "Oh my gosh. When I saw them, I was like, 'Oh, that would be really cool.' Like, 'What do you know that I don't?' But I mean, I love the X-Men side of things, so that would be really cool. But, I have not been cast as Jubilee."

Discussing how Hollywood's casting plans can become rumor before the actors themselves are even offered the role, Bliss encouraged the idea, "Manifest it:"

The Direct: "Sometimes these things get out even before the actors themselves know. So, maybe you'll get a call here in like, a month or so." Bliss: "Maybe. Manifest it."

Jubilee was most recently portrayed by Lana Condor in X-Men: Apocalypse, after previously being an afterthought of 20th Century Fox's X-Men films. This upcoming reboot provides a long-overdue opportunity to showcase her explosive energy-plasmoid abilities in a major way, regardless of who is cast.

More broadly, Bliss was asked by The Direct if there was any MCU or DCU character she'd love to play. She shouted out Gwen Stacy as a favorite and said that "it would be cool to play a villain too," but needed more time to think on it:

The Direct: "Do you have a character you would love to play in the MCU or DCU?" Bliss: "Wow, I don't even know where to start. I mean, Gwen Stacy has always been a fave of mine. Gosh, I'm just like seeing all of the different heroes and people flashing before my brain. It would be cool to play a villain too. Okay, sorry. I'm gonna need some time to think about this, but I'll see you at the next carpet and let you know."

Bliss came onto the scene in 2022 when she portrayed Tuk in Avatar: The Way of Water. In addition to the character returning in Fire and Ash this past year, Bliss has also recently been in films like Little Wing and The Life of Chuck, starring Tom Hiddleston.

At the moment, no X-Men recastings have been made official. In 2026, all eyes are on the return of iconic actors like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Kelsey Grammer coming back as their characters in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Future of X-Men Reboot Casting

Despite the fan casts like Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Jubilee, the full roster for Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot still appears to be a long way off. Any official casting announcements for many key mutants may still be at least a year away.

2027's San Diego Comic-Con could be a good opportunity to showcase the new set of students, if they're willing to divert some attention away from Secret Wars.

However, one rumored casting could represent the first step toward that new era. Speculation surrounding Sadie Sink potentially playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day would mark the first major introduction from the MCU's next generation of mutants.

Jean Grey appearing in a street-level story alongside Peter Parker would also hint that mutants are already present in the MCU but have remained hidden, potentially due to organizations like the Department of Damage Control.

If Marvel is introducing mutants this way, it opens the door for other characters, including Jubilee, to debut across different projects (maybe Secret Wars) before the X-Men reboot arrives in 2028 or later.