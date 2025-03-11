It's been a while, but the God of Mischief MCU actor is back on screen, but this time Tom Hiddleston returns a film based on Stephen King's work.

Hiddleston is well known for his role as Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) devilish brother over at Marvel Studios, having begun playing Loki back in 2011.

Hiddleston's Loki recently reappeared in What If...?, but it's unclear if the character will play a role in Avengers: Doomsday following Loki Season 2.

Tom Hiddleston's Return to the Big Screen

Loki Season 2

According to a joint Instagram post from Tom Hiddleston and distributor NEON, The Life of Chuck, starring Tom Hiddleston, will be released in theaters on June 6, 2025, in North America.

This marks Hiddleston's first on-screen project to release since Loki Season 2, which streamed on Disney+ in late 2023. The actor hasn't been bored though, as he is in a stage production of Shakepeare's Much Ado About Nothing with Hayley Atwell (who may return to the MCU in Avengers 5).

The Life of Chuck, written and directed by Mike Flanagan, the story is told in reverse, following the life of Charles "Chuck" Krantz, beginning with his death and moving backward to reveal the key moments that defined him. The film features a star-studded cast, including Tom Hiddleston as Chuck, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Marty Anderson, and Mark Hamill as Albie Krantz.

The Life of Chuck

Hiddleston has notably not been in a film outside of the MCU umbrella since 2016's Kong: Skull Island.

Tom Hiddleston's Expanding Career

Since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, Hiddleston has pursued a mix of stage, television, and film projects that highlight his versatility as an actor.

He earned critical acclaim for his performance in Betrayal, both in London's West End and on Broadway, where he received a Tony nomination.

Back from the dead again, he reprised his iconic role in Disney+'s Loki, which was a passion project for the actor and became a major success, leading to a second season in 2023.

Beyond the MCU revival, Hiddleston starred in Apple TV+'s The Essex Serpent alongside Claire Danes, playing a conflicted reverend in the gothic-tinged drama.

Looking ahead, he is set to portray Edmund Hillary in Tenzing, a film about the historic 1953 Mount Everest climb, with Willem Dafoe co-starring and Jennifer Peedom directing.

While he remains a central figure in the Marvel universe, it is currently unknown if or when Hiddleston will return as Loki following the character's destined fate in the Loki Season 2 finale. If Disney+ decides to produce a Loki Season 3, it could be the perfect way to write off Kang for good.

The Life of Chuck hits theaters on June 6, 2025.