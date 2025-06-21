Tom Hiddleston Teases a ‘New’ Loki in Avengers: Doomsday Return

Tom Hiddleston teased his "new" portrayal of Loki in his next appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios confirmed Loki's inclusion in the next crossover movie featuring Earth's Mightiest Heroes during a live stream event, which also announced at least 20 more characters joining him in the upcoming adventure. Hiddleston's presence in Avengers: Doomsday also sets the stage for an emotional reunion between Thor and Loki.

While little is known about Loki's role in the film, the character is widely expected to play a crucial role due to his current status as the God of Stories after Loki Season 2. As the God of Stories, Loki holds the branches of the Multiverse together, making him a target of the villainous Dr. Doom. Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, Tom Hiddleston is hyping up his upcoming return as Loki by teasing something different from his portrayal.

In an interview with Men's Health while promoting his Life of Chuck movie, Tom Hiddleston was asked whether a reunion with his co-stars, Karen Gillan and Chiwetel Ejiofor, is in the cards for Avengers: Doomsday.

The MCU veteran responded by saying that he is not allowed to answer the question before teasing that he will portray a Loki who is "new in [his] own way" in his return:

MH: "You mentioned Karen and Chiwetel, who have also been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and you've already been announced as part of the cast for Avengers: Doomsday, which should be a major 2026 movie event. Any chance we'll see a Life of Chuck reunion there?" Tom Hiddleston: "It’s a great question, and it’s one I don’t know if I’m allowed to answer, truthfully. But you are correct in that I will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. That I can confirm. And that I’ll be working opposite some other actors in that film, that I can confirm. I can’t tell you which actors. It’s very exciting. I have loved playing Loki. Loki’s been a companion for a long period of my adult life. Loki’s a character of such depth and range and complexity, and it never feels like the same experience. It always feels new, and this one will be new in its own way. I’m grateful that I’m still on the team."

The actor's latest remarks about his MCU comeback could be a reference to Loki being a changed man after guarding the multiverse for quite a while as the God of Stories.

This isn't the first time that Hiddleston addressed his Avengers 5 return. In April 2025, the MCU actor explained why his return as Loki is "remarkable" because he can talk about it freely while still knowing the limits of what he can share:

"Very, very excited. It’s really remarkable, actually, that I can talk about it because, mostly, I’m in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything. It's strange. You have to be very disciplined about carrying this secret around. It's been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it's not over yet."

Hiddleston's appearance in Avengers: Doomsday is historic because he is one of two actors (alongside Sebastian Stan) who is part of all six MCU Phases. While the main Loki died during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the post-Avengers: Endgame Loki is a Variant who eventually became the God of Stories in the Multiverse.

Here’s Why Loki Is a Completely 'New' God in Avengers 5

Marvel Studios

At the end of Loki Season 2, Loki's transition to the God of Stories changed him forever, but the way his transformation made him different as an individual was never seen on-screen.

Since some time has passed after the Season 2 finale, Avengers: Doomsday has the unique opportunity to showcase how becoming the MCU's God of Stories gave Loki a different perspective on the Multiverse.

This makes Loki's return in the next crossover movie exciting because viewers will see how much his new role has impacted him. The fact that Tom Hiddleston said that his portrayal will be new and fresh for Loki in his Avengers 5 return further supports that claim.

Loki is perhaps the most essential character in the grand scheme of things in Avengers: Doomsday, since his role as the one holding all the timelines together makes him the target for the villains and the God that the heroes need to protect at all costs.

The downside of Loki's important role in Avengers 5 is that there is a high chance that he could once again die due to Doctor Doom's planned hostile takeover of the Multiverse.