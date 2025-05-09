Marvel Studios Eyeing 'Avatar: Way of Water' Actress to Play Jubliee

Marvel Studios is checking out a major supporting actor from Disney's Avatar: The Way of Water to play the popular mutant Jubilee in the MCU's upcoming X-Men movie. While the first MCU X-Men outing is still years away, being developed for a post-Multiverse Saga slate, the chips are starting to fall for who may be involved with this new franchise.

Marvel Studios is reportedly looking at Avatar: The Way of Water star Trinity Bliss to play Jubilation "Jubilee" Lee in the studio's first X-Men movie. Thus far, Marvel has not officially confirmed this movie's development or locked in any actors for this cast, but rumors and reports are teasing a few names on Marvel's radar.

The rumor was shared by insider Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast, saying he heard Bliss was "in the mix for Jubilee" but to take the news with "a grain of salt."

He also noted that Jake Schreier (who was recently revealed to be in talks to direct the X-Men movie) will "have input" on the casting. However, when all is said and done, the final decision will be "whoever [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] wants." He further noted that casting news is expected to come in the next few months.

Disney

Bliss' big break came in 2022, when she played the role of Tukitey ("Tuk") in Disney's Avatar: The Way of Water. Tuk was the youngest of Jake Sully and Neytiri's four children; she is also set to reprise her role in 2025's Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios is in the early stages of developing the first-ever X-Men movie after Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox (which previously owned the X-Men movie rights). Schreier was recently teased to be in talks to direct the movie, while Hunger Games writer Michael Lesslie is in place to pen the script, but no release timeframe has been laid out yet.

When Will The Cast of Marvel Studios' X-Men Movie Be Revealed?

Marvel Studios

While the X-Men movie does not have a timeline for production or release yet, seeing a core group of creatives assembled seems to indicate Marvel is already hard at work building the on-screen cast.

More than likely, Marvel's core focus over the next year (maybe more) will be on Phase 6, specifically movies like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. With Doomsday now in the early stages of filming, the next Avengers outing is sure to dominate the news stream until Secret Wars takes over that job in Summer 2026.

Marvel could also set the stage for the MCU's iteration of the X-Men to debut at some point during those films, particularly with both of them expected to feature Fox's legacy mutant actors.

For now, however, the rest of this year will likely come with at least a few new rumors and reports about who will be involved before announcements and confirmations become official over the next couple of years. Thanks to an earlier rumor teasing who Marvel is looking at for Kitty Pryde, all eyes will be on this franchise for more information for the foreseeable future.