Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Trailer Breaks An 18-Year MCU Tradition

An 18-year MCU tradition will be no more, thanks to the release of the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Coming back into the MCU with what may be the best Spidey suit to date, Tom Holland and his supporting cast have a thrilling adventure planned for his fourth solo Spider-Man film. However, there is still no sign of a first trailer for this movie, even with its release fast approaching

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the first movie in MCU history to deliver a first trailer after the release of an MCU movie premiering after it. Marvel Studios began an epic promotional tour for Avengers: Doomsday in December 2025, bringing four trailers to theaters in front of showings of Avatar: Fire and Ash. These trailers began playing online one week after they first aired exclusively in theaters, the first one coming online on December 18.

As Spider-Man: Brand New Day does not have a first trailer released as of writing, it marks the first time in MCU history that a movie has had a trailer premiere after another movie debuting later than it on the calendar. While Doomsday has an extra-long gap between the release of its first trailer and the movie itself (over a full year), Brand New Day will use a much different tactic.

As of writing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is five months out from its theatrical debut. The record for the shortest promotional tour for an MCU movie belongs to Thor: Love and Thunder (93 days), meaning Brand New Day would break that record if it goes until the end of April without its first trailer arriving.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' fourth solo Spider-Man movie set within the MCU. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando, Peter Parker will come into play four years after his last solo movie in a world unaware of his existence, complete with multiple new villains hoping to take him down. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

When Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day's First Trailer Finally Arrive?

Marvel Studios

Even considering the massive hype surrounding Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already gaining steam as one of the most anticipated movies of the year from any studio. Given this excitement, it seems to be only a matter of time before Sony Pictures releases the first full look at this eagerly-awaited sequel.

Thankfully, the release date for this trailer being so close to the film's release may not end up being a bad thing. Looking back, Spider-Man: No Way Home's first trailer debuted less than four months before the movie. That film turned out to be one of the MCU's biggest hits, earning rave reviews and grossing $1.9 billion at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing solo superhero movie in history.

Although there are no major Sony releases to attach the trailer to before Spider-Man 4's debut, rumors suggest Sony may deliver the first look at the film sometime in March. Unfortunately, there is no more specific timeframe than that month in the news stream.

Whenever that first look does come, fans expect to see plenty of epic web-slinging action against some of Spider-Man's most iconic villains that have not been highlighted to their full potential before now.