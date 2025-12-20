Watch: Avengers Doomsday Trailer Theater Reaction Videos Prove The MCU Hype Isn’t Dead Yet

If the theater reaction to Avengers: Doomsday's first trailer is to be believed, the MCU is far from losing favor with fans. While reviews of the MCU's Phase 4 and Phase 5 slates left something to be desired (though not as much as many believe), Phase 6's Avengers films are still hot topics for longtime fans and newcomers.

Multiple fan-shot videos show theater audiences applauding and celebrating after watching the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday in theaters. Hundreds of fans at the Le Grande Rex theater in Paris, France (shared on X by @Culture3ase) watched the trailer with bated breath as composer Alan Silvestri's Avengers score played in the background, bursting into applause after the short clip ended.

X user @vajratheastra posted another video of a theater's reaction to the Doomsday trailer, this one from a Kamala Cinemas establishment in India. In this video, fans screamed at every major moment the trailer provided, the first of which showed Chris Evans riding his motorcycle up to his home. The cheers continued when the Captain America suit appeared on screen and grew even louder when Evans' Steve Rogers was revealed to be holding a new baby in his arms.

Avengers: Doomsday is Marvel Studios' fifth Avengers movie and the third film set to be released in the MCU's Phase 6 slate. Alongside Chris Evans, 27 stars from the MCU and past legacy Marvel films will return to action, teaming up to face Robert Downey Jr. in his comeback to the Marvel Universe as Victor von Doom. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters worldwide on December 18, 2026.

Why Avengers: Doomsday Could Put Marvel Back on Top

Marvel Studios

It is no secret that Marvel Studios has faced its fair share of struggles since the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, partly due to the challenges of continuing the franchise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, the MCU still has high moments to celebrate, including two billion-dollar box office hits (Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine) and Disney+ successes like WandaVision and Loki. However, with a few years that flooded the market with new releases (10 new movies and nine new Disney+ shows between 2021 and 2023), some fans felt overwhelmed by the volume and underwhelmed by the quality of the projects.

Even after taking a step back on volume, the last few years proved to give Marvel its fair share of difficulties. Disney+ shows like Echo, Ironheart, and others faced review-bombing before their releases, and 2025's Captain America: Brave New World failed to meet critical and financial expectations.

Doomsday has a chance to change the outlook for the MCU. Firstly, it will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the masterminds behind four of the MCU's most successful movies to date, including the last two Avengers films. Having their vision, which is familiar to MCU diehards, could help get the franchise back on track in terms of story and in delivering what viewers want in a movie.

On top of assembling countless major MCU stars, Doomsday is living up to the Multiverse Saga's name by bringing back at least half a dozen legacy stars from past movies. While more are expected, for now, those stars are known for their work in Fox's X-Men saga, and they will finally get to enjoy long-awaited interactions with heroes like Shang-Chi, Captain America, and more.

Additionally, Doomsday will be the first chapter in a two-part adventure that concludes with Avengers: Secret Wars, which depicts one of Marvel's most iconic crossover events. The Russos have discussed making that movie for years, and considering the dozens of names that could be in its cast, Doomsday will set fans up for what could be the biggest movie event in film history.