Deadpool Will Reportedly Return to the MCU In 2026 - But There's One Caveat

While Deadpool will be back in action in the MCU’s Phase 6, his role will not be nearly as significant as it was in his MCU debut. 2024 was a massive moment for Wade Wilson, as he entered the MCU as the leading hero in the biggest R-rated movie ever released in theaters.

A new rumor indicated that Deadpool will have a role in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. However, according to insider Daniel Richtman, his role in the already packed Phase 6 sequel will be "small." This means Ryan Reynolds' antihero will have his screentime significantly reduced in Doomsday compared to 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed $1.3 billion at the global box office and earned stellar reviews, marks Ryan Reynolds' last appearance as Wade Wilson. The threequel blew past the record for highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, and it trails only 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office in the Multiverse Saga.

Reynolds was not part of Doomsday's original cast announcement in March 2025, which confirmed the first 27 cast members. Given how big an ensemble this movie will feature, it is only natural that he will have a much smaller role here than in Deadpool 3. Along with at least six other legacy X-Men stars, Reynolds would be part of a cast that includes the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and more as Deadpool gets set to battle Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday will be Marvel Studios' fifth Avengers movie and the third film released in the MCU's Phase 6 slate. Featuring over 30 confirmed actors in the cast, generations of Marvel heroes will take on a multiversal Victor von Doom, who threatens the sanctity of all reality. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18.

How Deadpool May Impact Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Looking at past Avengers movies, particularly those with huge ensembles like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, not every character can get the same screentime they do in a solo movie. For instance, in Infinity War, Josh Brolin's Thanos had far more screentime than any other star at almost 30 minutes, serving as the film's central character. After him, only Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) were on screen for over 10 minutes.

Looking at Doomsday, Downey's role as Doom is expected to be similar to Thanos's in Infinity War, as he will reportedly be the sequel's starring character in a villainous role. Considering he will likely get more screentime than anyone else, the question will be who gets the lion's share of the spotlight among the rest of the cast.

Insider reports teased that Hemsworth's Thor is in line for one of the largest roles in Doomsday with regard to screentime and that Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau plays a key role in the story itself. Throw in other major legacy stars like Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Sir Ian McKellen's Magneto (both shown in Doomsday's third trailer), and fans will be eager to see who winds up on camera the most.

This mystery may gain more clarity once Marvel releases a full trailer for Doomsday that brings its multiple teams of heroes together on screen at the same time, though Deadpool may not even appear in any of those trailers due to his reportedly minor role.