2 Marvel Legends Say They Are Ready For An MCU Comeback In Avengers Doomsday

If a pair of Marvel legends gets their way, they will get a comeback in the MCU for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Expectedly, Doomsday's cast is already packed to the brim with Marvel legends, those from the MCU and those from past Marvel movies joining their first Marvel Studios project. Even so, considering the scale Marvel wants to bring for this movie, there always seems to be room for more heroes and villains to join.

Fantastic Four stars Ioan Gruffudd and Michael Chiklis shared their hopes to join the cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. In a panel at New York Comic-Con (via Popverse's Ashley Robinson), both actors were asked if they would reprise their roles for a "big audience-pleasing crossover movie" that may be released soon. Gruffudd (Reed Richards) responded enthusiastically by saying, "Absolutely, yes!" while Chiklis (Ben Grimm) worked the crowd by growling his signature line, "It's Clobberin' Time!"

Gruffudd and Chiklis joined forces in 2005's Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and Ben Grimm/The Thing.

While those films mark their only appearances with Marvel to date, fans continue clamoring for them to return for the MCU's next two Avengers movies, along with Jessica Alba's Sue Storm and Chris Evans' Johnny Storm (Evans is already reportedly in the film, but his role is not confirmed).

Avengers: Doomsday will be Marvel Studios' fifth Avengers movie and the first in its Phase 6 slate. The sequel currently has 27 actors confirmed for the cast, and the story will feature MCU stars and legacy heroes teaming up to stop Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom from destroying the multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday is set to debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Will The OG Fantastic Four Be in Avengers: Doomsday?

20th Century Fox

These quotes are not the first of their kind from the OG Fantastic Four cast, as Gruffudd previously said he had not been cast in Doomsday but would return to the role "in a heartbeat." Fans would not be shocked to see his Marvel quartet reunite in the next Avengers film, especially considering the cast already includes multiple legacy X-Men stars.

A Marvel Studios press release already teased "key roles" for the MCU's Fantastic Four from Earth-828, who just debuted in their own 2025 solo movie, in Doomsday. Considering how big their part in the movie is, it almost makes sense that a Fantastic Four from a different universe could join the fray and add a new dynamic to that unit as they meet the Avengers and X-Men.

With Evans already confirmed for the film by a trade report, many suspect he will bring back his take on Johnny Storm after first playing the hero again in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine. Should that happen, seeing his three co-stars join him would make plenty of sense.

This team is also aware of Doctor Doom's true potential, as they fought the late Julian McMahon's Doom in both of their solo movies. This would give the confirmed Doomsday cast at least a little knowledge of what they are going against in Downey's Doom, although he should come in with far more power and force than anything McMahon's version displayed.

No matter how the details work out, the Fantastic Four will not go ignored in Doomsday, especially if more than one take on the team winds up being involved.