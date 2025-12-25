Chris Evans Just Tied Samuel L. Jackson’s Impressive Marvel Record With Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson are now tied for an incredible Marvel record after Evans' confirmed casting in Avengers: Doomsday. Doomsday's cast is set to be the biggest collection of stars in any comic book movie in history, with Evans now confirmed to add another chapter to his own legacy as well. Considering the horde of actors who have stuck with Marvel over the last few decades, the Captain America star's next appearance will be particularly impressive, as he reaches the top of one specific list.

Marvel Studios officially confirmed Chris Evans' casting in Avengers: Doomsday with the movie's first trailer. First released exclusively in theaters alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash before coming online on December 23, this is the first time Marvel has addressed Evans' inclusion in the cast since reports teased his return to the MCU in December 2024.

This film will be Evans' 15th appearance across the greater Marvel Universe, accounting for both of his roles as Steve Rogers/Captain America and Johnny Storm/Human Torch. That milestone ties him with MCU veteran Samuel L. Jackson for the most Marvel movie and TV appearances by one actor.

For reference, Jackson (who started his run with Marvel in 2008's Iron Man) also has 15 combined movie and TV credits in the MCU, playing SHIELD director Nick Fury. This includes the first four Avengers movies and ABC's Agents of SHIELD, and his most recent appearance came in 2023's Secret Invasion on Disney+. Jackson's complete list of Marvel credits can be seen below:

All 15 Marvel Movie Credits for Chris Evans

Fantastic Four

Chris Evans made his original Marvel debut 20 years ago, portraying hotshot astronaut/pilot Johnny Storm in 2005's Fantastic Four. He was featured alongside Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards), Jessica Alba (Sue Storm), Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm), and the late Julian McMahon (Victor Von Doom), playing this team's iteration of the Human Torch.

First getting his powers in an accident at a space station involving cosmic rays, Johnny quickly embraces being more of a public figure, showing off his newfound abilities to the world. Forced to learn what it really means to be a hero, he pushes hard alongside his sister and his friends to work as a team against a powerful new enemy in Doctor Doom.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Evans returns for a second round of fiery action in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, the sequel to the original 2005 Fantastic Four. The original leading stars all return to reprise their roles, and future MCU star Laurence Fishburne provided his voice for the Silver Surfer.

After the Surfer ruins Reed Richards and Sue Storm's wedding, Johnny pursues the alien, but the interaction changes him; when he touches any of his fellow teammates, they switch powers. Dealing with this affliction throughout the film, Johnny has to further solidify his relationship with his family (biological and found) to stop the Surfer and Galactus from devouring his world.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Moving past Johnny Storm, Evans took on a massive new challenge in 2011, playing the leading role of Steve Rogers/Captain America in Captain America: The First Avenger. Alongside Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Hugo Weaving (Red Skull), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), and Tommy Lee Jones (Chester Philips), this film marked Evans' official MCU debut.

Accepted into the U.S. Army in the 1940s despite a litany of health issues, Rogers is selected to be the first in a new line of super soldiers, as he is given a serum to give him a superhuman build and abilities. Eventually rescuing hundreds of hostages, he takes on the mantle of Captain America, fighting in World War II against Red Skull, Hydra, and the Nazis.

The Avengers

A year after his first MCU movie, Evans played a key leading role in 2012's The Avengers, the final movie of the MCU's Phase 1 and the franchise's first team-up movie. Captain America joined forces with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), giving the MCU its original iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

After being defrosted and brought back to life, Fury asks Rogers for his advice in dealing with the Tesseract once it falls into Loki's hands. Rogers later meets the others involved in the Avenger Initiative, and he gradually becomes the team's in-battle leader when the Chitauri invade Earth.

Thor: The Dark World

Thor: The Dark World may not give Evans much screentime, but the Captain America star turns this appearance into one of his funniest in the MCU. The 2013 Phase 2 sequel features Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Christopher Eccelston (Malekith), Anthony Hopkins (Odin), Rene Russo (Frigga), and Jamie Alexander (Lady Sif).

Evans gets about 15 seconds of screentime when Hiddleston's Loki casts an illusion of himself as Captain America, mocking Thor's powerful Avengers teammate. Jokingly asking Thor if he wanted to have "a rousing discussion about truth, honor, [and] patriotism," the God of Mischief quickly turns back into himself after imitating the First Avenger.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Evans makes his way back into the MCU for a more prominent role in his second solo movie, 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The supporting cast in this Phase 2 film brings back Johansson, Stan, and Jackson, and it introduces Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon), Robert Redford (Alexander Pierce), and Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter).

This modern-day sequel shows Rogers working with SHIELD on stealth missions before learning that Hydra infiltrated the organization decades ago and hopes to rise from the shadows. Going on the run after being branded a fugitive, Rogers has to team up with Natasha Romanoff, Sam Wilson, and Nick Fury to expose Hydra while also facing his best friend after Bucky is forced to be the Winter Soldier.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Phase 2 ends with 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, which brings Evans' Captain America back for his second Avengers movie and fifth MCU appearance to date. The original six Avengers all return, and the cast also brings in Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver, and James Spader's haunting portrayal of the villainous Ultron.

Still leading the Avengers, Rogers is faced with some of his toughest challenges to date with Ultron; he is even forced into a wild vision that reunites him with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter. After some internal struggles with Tony Stark, he and the team (which also brings in Paul Bettany's Vision) have to band together to stop Ultron from turning Sokovia into a meteor that would destroy the planet.

Ant-Man

Ant-Man closed out Phase 2 of the MCU in 2015, giving Chris Evans one short final moment of intrigue to finish off this slate of movies. The film is led by Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michael Peña (Luis), and Corey Stoll (Darren Cross/Yellowjacket).

Evans appeared in Ant-Man's post-credits scene, which is a short scene that is later used in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. Here, Rogers reunites with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the (yet-to-be-revealed) bombing in Vienna, agreeing to protect Bucky before Wilson teases that he "[knows] a guy" who can help them: Ant-Man.

Captain America: Civil War

Utilizing a massive cast of stars, Evans embraces the headlining role as Captain America in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, kicking off Phase 3. Steve Rogers and Downey's Tony Stark are the leading figures in a group of a dozen major superheroes in a story that also introduces the late Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther and Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

After a deadly incident in Lagos, Nigeria, the United Nations forces the Avengers to sign the Sokovia Accords and operate under supervision, which Cap refuses to do. Putting his energy into finding and protecting Bucky Barnes, he and Tony Stark assemble their own teams and go into battle with one another, putting the Avengers in jeopardy of being torn apart.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Once again taking on a more minimal role, Evans' Captain America makes his way into a couple of small scenes in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. The film's cast is led by Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Zendaya (Michelle Jones), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark), and Michael Keaton (Adrian Toomes/Vulture).

Evans appears in a pair of scenes in Homecoming, as Captain America comes onto the TV at Midtown Tech for educational videos mandated for students to watch by the state of New York. He also stars in one of the MCU's funniest post-credits scenes, which shows him in another educational video preaching the concept of patience before the camera cuts out on him.

Avengers: Infinity War

Although Evans' Steve Rogers only had a small role in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War in terms of screentime, he was a pivotal part of the story. The story's main focus was on Josh Brolin's epic villain, Thanos, and dozens of the MCU's biggest heroes filled out the supporting ranks for the Avengers, Wakandans, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Still on the run, Rogers leads his own team of rogue Avengers, rescuing the Scarlet Witch and Vision before fleeing to Wakanda for refuge with the Black Panther. He then jumps into battle with a new set of weapons, going toe-to-toe with Thanos' army of Outriders, the Black Order, and the Mad Titan himself.

Captain Marvel

Similar to Ant-Man and Spider-Man: Homecoming, Evans made another post-credits appearance as Steve Rogers in 2019's Captain Marvel. Brie Larson's Carol Danvers took center stage in that story next to Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Jude Law (Yon-Rogg), Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), and Lee Pace (Ronan the Accuser).

The post-credits scene picks up shortly after Thanos' snap wiped out half of all life with the Infinity Gauntlet, as Steve bleakly uttered, "This is a nightmare." As he, Natasha Romanoff, Bruce Banner, and James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) analyze Nick Fury's pager from the end of Infinity War, Cap urges the team to reboot it to keep the signal going until Captain Marvel shows up.

Avengers: Endgame

Closing out the Infinity Saga, 2019's Avengers: Endgame featured Evans in his biggest (and most recent) appearance to date as Steve Rogers/Captain America. This sequel, which still sits as the second-highest-grossing movie of all time (ahead of an upcoming 2026 theatrical re-release), centered heavily on Evans and Downey's Iron Man next to dozens of the MCU's biggest names and characters.

Largely set five years after Thanos' snap, Steve resigns to his new life before Paul Rudd's Scott Lang kick-starts a plan to bring the dead half of the universe back to life. Reuniting the Avengers for the Time Heist, Rogers goes back to the Battle of New York in 2012 and Camp Lehigh in 1970 to recover the Mind and Space Stones before assembling countless heroes to take down Thanos and his forces.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Completing his work completely under wraps, Chris Evans shocked Marvel fans in his return to the MCU as Johnny Storm in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine. Led by Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's James "Logan" Howlett, the cast also featured Emma Corrin (Cassandra Nova), Matthew Macfadyen (Mr. Paradox), Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Wesley Snipes (Blade), and Channing Tatum (Gambit).

Evans' Johnny Storm comes into the movie to meet Deadpool and Wovlerine in The Void, going up against Aaron Stanford's fiery mutant Pyro and losing badly. Tragically, this is not the worst for him, as Johnny is taken prisoner and meets a horrifyingly brutal end after Deadpool (accurately) recaps a profanity-laden train of insults he uttered about Cassandra.

Avengers: Doomsday

To many fans' surprise, Evans was confirmed to return to the MCU as Steve Rogers in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. Joining a cast of 27 confirmed stars in this sequel, including Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Evans is set to make his 15th appearance across the greater Marvel universe (his 12th as Steve Rogers in the MCU).

While Evans' role in Doomsday is still a mystery, he is expected to have moved past his days of being Captain America, which will most likely result in him taking up the Nomad persona from Marvel Comics. Additionally, Doomsday's first trailer shows Rogers holding a baby in his arms, confirming he and Peggy Carter will be parents when he embarks on his next mission.

He will return to the MCU once again in Avengers: Doomsday, which debuts in theaters on December 18, 2026.