Despite Avengers Doomsday Now Confirming 31 MCU Characters, These 12 Infinity War Stars are Still Missing

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to have one of the most extensive casts in the franchise's history, as Marvel Studios continues adding interesting characters to its lineup. The studio confirmed several new cast members, bringing the total character count to an impressive 31. The latest additions include Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), his newborn child, Thor’s daughter, and Namora (Mabel Cadena), joining an already stacked ensemble that features X-Men, Fantastic Four members, and legacy Avengers. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo also return to helm the project alongside writers Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron, the creative team behind some of the MCU's top projects.

However, despite the massive confirmed roster, several key players from Avengers: Infinity War remain conspicuously absent from official announcements. These omissions become particularly notable when considering that Infinity War featured many of the MCU’s most beloved characters, several of whom played crucial roles in the defeat of Thanos.

The 31 Confirmed Avengers: Doomsday Characters:

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier

Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell as John Walker/US Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy/Beast

Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds/Sentry

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch

David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X

Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto

Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme/Mystique

James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops

Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau/Gambit

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers

Steve Rogers' baby

India Rose Hemsworth as Love

Mabel Cadena as Namora

Infinity War Stars Missing From Avengers: Doomsday

Bruce Banner/Hulk

Marvel Studios

Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner remains one of the most glaring omissions from the Doomsday lineup. The character played a pivotal role in Infinity War, where his inability to transform into the Hulk after Thanos’ brutal beatdown became a major subplot. Banner spent the film struggling with his relationship to his alter ego, ultimately piloting the Hulkbuster armor during the Battle of Wakanda.

The Hulk’s absence becomes even more puzzling when considering his importance to the overall Avengers narrative. Ruffalo last appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in his Smart Hulk form. His exclusion from Doomsday raises questions about whether Marvel Studios plans to write out one of the original six Avengers, or if the studio simply hasn’t announced his involvement yet. Given the character’s scientific expertise, Banner’s knowledge could prove invaluable against Doctor Doom’s technological and mystical prowess.

Clint Barton/Hawkeye

Marvel Television

Clint Barton sat out the events of Infinity War under house arrest, only to return with a vengeance in Endgame. Since passing the mantle to Kate Bishop in his Disney+ series Hawkeye, Barton has settled into a quiet retirement. However, a threat on the scale of Victor von Doom usually requires all hands on deck, especially those with the tactical experience of a founding Avenger.

Jeremy Renner’s recovery from his real-life accident has been nothing short of heroic, and he expressed a desire to return to the MCU. Despite this, Hawkeye is currently missing from the roster. His inclusion would provide a much-needed grounded perspective for a team currently dominated by cosmic beings and multiversal travelers.

Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

Perhaps the most surprising omission is the Sorcerer Supreme, or at least, the man holding the Sanctum Sanctorum. Doctor Strange was a key player in Infinity War, and his most recent adventure ended with him jumping into the Dark Dimension with Clea. While Benedict Cumberbatch is heavily rumored to return, he has not yet been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Given that the incursions mentioned in Multiverse of Madness could be a catalyst for Doomsday, Strange’s absence would be heavily felt. He is the only hero with the knowledge required to navigate the collapsing realities Doom seeks to control.

Nick Fury

Marvel Studios

Nick Fury has been busy dealing with the Skrull insurrection and cosmic threats aboard the SABER station. While Samuel L. Jackson is a major connective tissue in the MCU, he is currently not listed among the 31 characters for the 2026 blockbuster.

Fury’s presence usually signals a level of coordination that the current, fractured Avengers lack. With Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers both potentially leading different factions, Fury’s role as the man on the wall is more necessary than ever.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

The status of the MCU’s homegrown Spider-Man is more complex. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker ended No Way Home in total anonymity, wiped from the world's memory. Rumors suggest Holland might play a role in Doomsday, but official confirmation is likely tied to the development of his fourth solo film.

Losing Peter Parker would be a massive blow to the emotional core of the film, especially with Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doom. The dynamic between a hero who looks exactly like Peter’s late mentor would provide the film’s most potent drama. For now, the younger Spider-Man is busy dealing with the loss of his loved ones and the drama about to hit New York City.

Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Marvel Studios

Wanda was the MVP of the battlefield in Endgame, nearly dismantling Thanos single-handedly. After her apparent death at Mount Wundagore, her future in the MCU has been the subject of endless speculation. The Scarlet Witch’s reality-warping powers would be the only thing capable of matching Victor von Doom’s sorcery and technology.

Elizabeth Olsen has remained coy about her return, leaving fans to wonder if the Avengers will have to face the end of the world without one of their most powerful weapons.

Vision

Marvel Studios

Vision was the heart of the conflict in Infinity War, as the Mind Stone in his forehead was the final piece of Thanos’ puzzle. Since his rebirth as White Vision in Westview, the synthezoid has been absent from the world stage. Though a Vision solo series is arriving this year, he is not currently among the confirmed cast members for Doomsday.

A reunion between Vision and the various versions of his former teammates would add significant weight to the film. As an artificial intelligence with a soul, Vision offers a unique counter-perspective to Doom’s cold, calculated logic.

The Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel Studios

The cosmic wing of the MCU, Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, and Groot, provided the much-needed levity and heart during the Infinity Saga. Following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the team has gone through a massive transition. Rocket now leads a new squad, while Peter Quill returned to Earth to find his footing as a normal human.

Despite their history with Thanos and the stones, none of the Guardians are currently slated for Doomsday. Their exclusion is surprising, especially since the film deals with threats that span the entire universe.

James Rhodes/War Machine

Marvel Studios

Rhodey has been a staple of the Avengers since the beginning, providing heavy aerial fire support during the Battle of Wakanda. His loyalty and military expertise have always been central to his character, establishing him as a reliable and key member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Despite his long-standing history with the team and his close friendship with Tony Stark, Don Cheadle's War Machine is absent from the initial cast list for Avengers: Doomsday.