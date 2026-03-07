Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Has Already Revealed 5 Major Easter Eggs Ahead of Premiere

The sea is calling once again as Netflix's One Piece Season 2 prepares to set sail. And just like the show's first outing, the latest batch of episodes is sure to be full of Easter eggs and references to Eiichiro Oda's fantastical world full of swashbucklers and monsters. But playing around with One Piece's canon is risky business.

In One Piece Season 1, Netflix made the bold decision to reveal that Vice Admiral Garp is Monkey D. Luffy's grandfather, who helped raise him from a young age. The bombshell shook the story to its core, transforming the normally fun-loving Garp into an antagonist for the Straw Hats early in their journey.

Well, despite One Piece Season 2 still nearing its March 10 release date, the show is already setting the stage for a few massive Easter eggs using promotional materials. It remains to be seen how important each of them will be. However, given the cast and crew's appreciation for the source material, none of them will be there by accident.

Confirmed One Piece Season 2 Easter Eggs

The Rumbar Pirates

Netflix

The final trailer for the sophomore outing of Netflix's hit series focuses on the trouble the Straw Hats will get into as they enter the Grand Line, including facing off against giants and a few suspicious-looking characters. But they aren't the only ones having fun, as the new look also shows a group of pirates singing on an unfamiliar ship.

Since countless vessels are searching for the One Piece, it could be a bunch of nobodies ready to test their luck against everything the Grand Line is going to throw at them. The more likely scenario, though, is that the singing lads are members of the Rumbar Pirates, a crew with a major connection to Laboon, a whale who's confirmed to be making the jump to live-action in Season 2. In the manga and anime, Laboon befriends a character who becomes important down the line, and there's a chance the live-action series takes him down that path.

Dragon

Netflix

There are more players in the One Piece universe than the Marines and pirates. For example, Baroque Works, an evil criminal organization, is going to be the main villain for Season 2. However, even Baroque Works has to worry about the Revolutionary Army and its mysterious leader, Dragon.

A promotional image from Netflix reveals that Dragon is gearing up to make his live-action debut in the near future. There's no guarantee that all of his motives will come to light, but maybe that's for the best. One Piece doesn't need to throw the kitchen sink at its audience just yet.

Ms. All Sunday

Netflix

Speaking of Baroque Works, the member of the organization who appears in the most marketing is Ms. All Sunday. Her Devil Fruit powers have been on full display as she forces anyone in her way to sprout extra limbs and beat themselves silly. The Straw Hats are sure to have their hands full with her, and she seems to be taking a particular interest in the crew's captain, Luffy.

What the marketing is telling the world is that there's more to Ms. All Sunday than meets the eye. Diehard One Piece fans already know what her future holds, but newcomers will have to come to their own conclusions about her and her curious allegiances.

Heavy Point Chopper

Netflix

The most highly anticipated introduction in One Piece's upcoming season is easily Tony Tony Chopper, a future member of the Straw Hat Pirates. He probably won't show up until later in the season, as he calls the faraway land Drum Kingdom home. But when he does finally appear on screen, he's going to make an impact sooner rather than later.

Along with the Rumbar Pirates, the final trailer for One Piece Season 2 features a shot where Luffy is fighting Drum Kingdom's king, Wapol. Chopper is in the background, and he's not his cute and cuddly self, showing up in his hulking Heavy Point form. Of course, Chopper is more about healing than hurting people. However, when he has to throw down, he brings out Heavy Point to give him an advantage against his opponents.

Brogy

Netflix

Luffy isn't the biggest guy, which causes problems when he goes up against larger enemies. Unfortunately, the adversaries aren't going to get any smaller in Season 2, as at least one giant has their eyes on the Straw Hats. The final trailer shows Nami getting scooped up by a giant, who is ready for his next meal.

Unless Netflix makes some big changes, the giant that Nami and Co. are going to run into is Brogy, a warrior from the land of Elbaph and the best friend of another giant, Dorry. The current arc of the manga takes place on the island, making Brogy's live-action debut hold extra weight.