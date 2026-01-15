Netflix Officially Reveals 23 Shows Returning With New Seasons In 2026

Netflix is gearing up for a huge year, as dozens of its top shows are set to return with new seasons in 2026. The streamer has a lot to live up to, coming off 2025, which featured new seasons for Wednesday, Stranger Things, and Squid Game. However, Netflix appears to be up to the challenge, with an even more packed slate in 2026.

Netflix's annual "What's Next?" promo has revealed the debut of many new series on the streamer, but even more exciting is the confirmation of more new episodes from some of Netflix's most popular shows in 2026.

Top Netflix TV Shows With New Seasons in 2026

Bridgerton - Season 4

Netflix

One of Netflix's most anticipated new seasons of the year is Bridgerton Season 4, which will follow the streamer's split-release date strategy, with Season 4 Part 1 releasing on January 29 and Season 4 Part 2 dropping on February 26.

Bridgerton Season 4 follows the love life of the second son, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), as he courts the captivating Lady Silver, aka Sophie (Yerin Ha).

The Lincoln Lawyer - Season 4

Netflix

The Netflix series adapting Michael Connelly's bestselling novels will release new episodes in 2026 as The Lincoln Lawyer returns. The new season is based on the sixth book in the series, and sees Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller attempt to prove his own innocence in the murder of Sam Scales.

The Night Agent - Season 3

Netflix

The Night Agent returns in back-to-back years, with Season 3 set to debut on February 19. In the new season, Night Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) embarks on another global adventure as he tracks down a young treasury agent who has fled to Istanbul with sensitive information.

One Piece - Season 2

Netflix

Netflix's live-action adaptation of the classic anime ONE PIECE returns in 2026 with a new season following Luffy and the Straw Hats on their adventures on the high seas. Season 2 will introduce some new characters and adapt iconic ONE PIECE arcs in live-action, which fans can enjoy starting March 10.

Virgin River - Season 7

Netflix

Virgin River, the romantic drama series starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, returns for its seventh season on Netflix, set to arrive on March 12, 2026. The new season will continue its adaptation of Robyn Carr's best-selling books.

Beauty in Black - Season 2 Part 2

Netflix

As expected, Beauty in Black Season 2's second part is lined up for the first quarter of the year, with Netflix confirming the crime drama will be back on March 19. The series, created and directed by Tyler Perry, stars Taylor Polidore Williams and Crystle Stewart. Part 2 of Season 2 will continue Kimmie's journey after as she adjusts to becoming the head of the family business.

BEEF - Season 2

The award-winning series BEEF officially debuts its anthology format on April 16, 2026 as the show moves on from the story of Steven Yeun and Ali Wong's characters and brings in a new cast, including Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny.

This time, the beef is between a young couple who witness a fight between their boss and his wife, which leads to a power struggle in the elite world of a country club.

Devil May Cry - Season 2

Netflix

Netflix's streak of hit anime video game adaptations continued in 2025 with Devil May Cry, which adapted the fantastical world of Capcom's popular game series. In Season 2 (which debuts May 12), demon hunter Dante continues to fight the sinister forces at play between the worlds of human and demon.

Sweet Magnolias - Season 5

Netflix

Best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) return in Sweet Magnolias Season 5 on Netflix on June 11. The charming trio continue to support each other through the struggles of their relationships and careers in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina.

Lupin - Season 4

Netflix

Fall 2026 will finally bring the fourth season of Lupin, the French mystery thriller starring Omar Sy as a gentleman and thief who seeks a better life for himself and his child in France. It's been three years since audiences last saw Lupin, and the show's return is highly anticipated in 2026.

Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 2

Netflix

Netflix's adaptation of Nickelodeon's hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender will return in 2026, following a successful Season 1 debut in 2024.

Following a similar structure to the original series, Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender will adapt the second story arc, "Earth", and features Aang and his crew seeking an Earthbending master, which is where they meet Toph (played by Miya Ceph).

3 Body Problem - Season 2

Netflix

After Game of Thrones, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss turned their attention to one of the seminal sci-fi novels of all time: The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu. The first season introduced audiences to a new ensemble cast, who are attempting to deal with the looming threat of an alien invasion.

In Season 2 of 3 Body Problem, humanity will be on full-scale alert as they seek a solution to the invasion of the San-Ti, who are expected to arrive in roughly 400 years. The series will adapt Cixin Liu's follow-up novels, The Dark Forest and Death's End.

Black Doves - Season 2

Netflix

Black Doves blasted onto the Netflix scene in 2024, with Keira Knightley starring as Helen Webb, a spy working for the Black Doves association and posing as the wife of the Secretary of State for Defence in the UK. When her cover is threatened, Helen is reunited with her best friend, Sam (Ben Whishaw). Joining Season 2 in 2026 are new cast members Neve Campbell and Ambika Mod.

Outer Banks - Season 5

Netflix

Outer Banks fans have had a long wait for Season 5 of the coming-of-age story starring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline. With no new episodes in 2025, that streak will be broken in 2026 as Outer Banks returns on Netflix and continues the high-scale treasure-hunting adventures of the Pogues.

XO, Kitty - Season 3

Netflix

XO, Kitty Season 3 is set for release in 2026 on Netflix, with the To All The Boys I've Loved Before spin-off continuing the story of Lara Jean Covey's younger sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart). The rom-com series is set in South Korea as Kitty attends the Korean Independent School of Seoul and looks for love along the way.

The Witcher - Season 5

Netflix

Following Liam Hemsworth's takeover of the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill in Season 4, The Witcher will round out its adventure on Netflix in Season 5. The latter two The Witcher seasons were filmed back-to-back, meaning there will only be a year's break between the two on Netflix, with Season 5 debuting at some point in 2026. The Witcher follows the monster-hunter Geralt as he protects his child of surprise, Ciri (Freya Allen), from those who want her power in the fantastical land of the Continent.

The Diplomat - Season 4

Netflix

The Diplomat has become one of Netflix's most anticipated series over the years, thanks to the high-stakes drama and stellar performances from its cast, which includes Keri Russell, Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford.

The political drama will continue in Season 4 as Russell's Kate Wyler, the US ambassador to the UK, attempts to diffuse international crises.

The Four Seasons - Season 2

Netflix

Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, and Colman Domingo lead The Four Seasons, a comedy-drama series (co-created by Fey), about three couples who are upended by the news of a breakup in their friendship circle. Netflix has confirmed The Four Seasons will return in 2026 for Season 2.

The Gentlemen - Season 2

Netflix

The Gentlemen, set in the same universe as the Guy Ritchie series of the same name, is scheduled to return in 2026, continuing the story of Eddie (Theo James) and Susie (Kaya Scodelario) as they work together to run an international criminal empire.

The Hunting Wives - Season 2

Netflix

After topping Netflix charts in 2025, Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman's drama series The Hunting Wives is making a swift return for Season 2 on Netflix in 2026. The series follows a newcomer into a group of socialites in the fictional town of Maple Brook, who becomes entangled in a web of obsession and murder.

My Life With the Walter Boys - Season 3

Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys, Ali Novak's novel adaptation, continues into Season 3 in 2026. The series stars Nikki Rodriguez, a 15-year-old orphan who is taken in by the Walters, a family with seven sons and one daughter, in rural Colorado.

Nobody Wants This - Season 3

Netflix

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's rom-com series about an unlikely relationship between a rabbi and an agnostic woman continued to captivate audiences with Season 2 in 2025. Season 3 of Nobody Wants This will continue the story as Noah and Joanna attempt to work out their differences in the name of love.

Emily in Paris - Season 6

Netflix

Emily in Paris was only recently renewed for Season 6, but Netflix has confirmed the light-hearted drama series will return to screens in 2026. The series, starring Lily Collins, follows the titular Emily as she embarks on journeys throughout Europe, tackling new relationships and career prospects.