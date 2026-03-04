Ahsoka Season 2 Crew Member Hints At Major Prequel Jedi

A major Jedi from the Star Wars prequels may now be primed for a role in the second season of Lucasfilm's Ahsoka. Considering Ahsoka's status as a former Jedi and Hayden Christensen's prominent role in the show as Anakin Skywalker, Star Wars' classic heroes are no strangers to the spotlight.

A crew member from Ahsoka Season 2 (per Bespin Bulletin) hinted that Ewan McGregor may have a role in the new season as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Remembering his experience on the show's set, he recalled a moment in which "Ewan let [him] hold Ahsoka's lightsaber," seemingly confirming that McGregor was on set:

"The one where I got to have a go in an ATAT was pretty great. but I also really enjoyed the imperial star destroyers. Oh and when Ewan let me hold Ahsoka’s Lightsaber. That was definitely a favourite Star Wars moment. :)”

While McGregor is not officially confirmed for a role in Ahsoka Season 2, rumors suggest his inclusion in the cast is a reality. Christensen has already been confirmed for a role in Season 2, though rumors suggest he will be introduced through flashbacks. Those same rumors note McGregor will be brought in the same way, possibly returning to Clone Wars-era stories featuring Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Ahsoka together.

While McGregor was potentially on set just to support his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (who plays Hera Syndulla in Ahsoka), there is a chance that he may be in the show. This could mark his first time working on the same project as Winstead in the Star Wars universe, with the possibility that their characters could interact as part of the Rebellion.

Ahsoka Season 2 will follow up on the first chapter of Ahsoka Tano's live-action story on Disney+. Starring Rosario Dawson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Eman Esfandi, Hayden Christensen, Ivanna Sakhno, and Rory McCann, the story will pick up with the team separated across galaxies as Ahsoka seeks to return home and rejoin the fight against the Empire and other enemies. Ahsoka Season 2 is will arrive on Disney+ sometime this year.

Obi-Wan Kenobi's Potential Role in Ahsoka Season 2

Obi-Wan's potential role in Ahsoka is likely going to be limited to flashbacks, which could expand on his, Anakin's, and Ahsoka's time fighting the Empire in the Clone Wars. Season 1, Episode 5 already delivered part of that story with Christensen's Anakin and Ariana Greenblatt's younger Ahsoka Tano, and Season 2 could dive even deeper into it.

This would also give audiences a wonderful opportunity to see McGregor and Winstead possibly interact on screen for the first time in the Star Wars universe. Especially considering Winstead confirmed that she will have a bigger role in Season 2, this may set her and the team up for an interaction with an older post-Clone Wars Obi-Wan.

While details for the new season are still coming into focus, a move like bringing in McGregor would certainly ramp up hype to see where Ahsoka Tano and her team will go next. Whether this happens through flashbacks or new material in the Season 2 timeline, his presence would add to the exciting legacy Ahsoka is building in the Star Wars universe.