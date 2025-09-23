One Piece Season 2 Star Promises 'Scary' Scenes From This Key Arc (Exclusive)

One of the stars behind a new villain set to debut in Netflix's One Piece Season 2, teased "scary" Little Garden scenes as a part of a recent interview with The Direct. After starring in hits like Late Night with the Devil and The Suicide Squad, David Dastmalchian will bring to life the iconic Mr. 3 (aka Galdino) in the new season of Netflix's live-action take on the One Piece world.

Dastmalchian's Baroque Works agent will be one of several new characters introduced in the latest season of the hit show, going up against the Straw Hats on the high seas, including a much-anticipated conflict on the prehistoric island of Little Garden.

In an exclusive conversation with The Direct at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Dastmalchian hinted at the upcoming Little Garden arc in One Piece Season 2, and some "scary" scenes yet to come.

"We have all these wonderful and scary and violent adventures in Little Garden," the Mr. 3 actor revealed, adding that the conflict will see the Straw Hats "come up against a foe like they've never experienced before:"

Q: "I just want to bring up 'One Piece.' Mr. 3, what can you say about him?" A: "Mr. 3, Mr. Galdino. I think he's one of the coolest members of the Baroque Works. He's got such a weird but amazing power: Shooting wax and being able to control wax. When you see the way that the team that does Netflix's live-action 'One Piece,' was able to honor Eiichiro Oda's vision from the manga... And also, there's a lot of tribute to what takes place in the anime, but while making it fresh and exciting for the live-action audience. We have all these wonderful and scary and violent adventures in Little Garden, and you get to see the Straw Hats come up against a foe like they've never experienced before. And, I mean, I don't want to put any spoilers out there, but Mr. 3 genuinely kicks all their asses... I whoop them, and it's a blast. I love it."

The One Piece Season 2 villain actor then set up how excited he is for the upcoming episodes, admitting, "My house, we are big fans:"

"I'm dying to see [Season 2]. I'm not just someone who works on 'One Piece.' My house, we are big fans. My son has read every manga. We've watched all the anime and the live-action, and so my house is just as excited as everybody else."

One Piece Season 2 sets sail in 2026 on Netflix. The live-action adaptation of the acclaimed anime of the same name tells the tale of Monkey D. Luffy (played by Inkaki Godoy), an aspiring young pirate captain with special stretchy superpowers, and his plucky pirate crew sailing the open seas on an epic treasure-hunting quest.

Season 2 will see the Straw Hat Pirates come up against some of their most daring foes, including Dastmalchian's Mr. 3, the Baroque Works, and Joe Manganiello's terrifying Smoker.

Why Will The Little Garden Arc Be Scary in One Piece Season 2?

Netflix

One Piece and 'scary' are not often uttered in the same sentence, but it seems as though things could get a little darker than usual in Season 2 of the live-action adaptation.

It would make sense that Season 2 could induce some scares, particularly in the Little Garden arc, as the Straw Hats take on a threat unlike anything they have ever seen before.

Of course, this includes the Baroque Agent Mr. 3 (who serves as the main antagonist of the Little Garden arc in the manga/anime), but it will likely also be seen in the Little Garden setting itself.

The Little Garden island is known for being one of the first places to introduce giants to the world of One Piece. This means that instead of coming to blows with the typical human-sized threats the Straw Hats are used to, they also have to grapple with towering kaiju-esque beasts, including a pair of giants, Dorry and Brogy.

The Little Garden arc is just one of several major arcs from the One Piece manga/anime, so fans can expect even more excitement when Season 2 of the Netflix series comes over the horizon.