Netflix One Piece Season 2 Reveals First Look At Nami In Anime Inspired Outfit

Netflix's One Piece series teased an iconic anime-inspired outfit for Nami coming in Season 2.

The live-action take on the fan-favorite anime is finally getting ready set to set sail again, with a Netflix release window slowly coming into view on the horizon (although it may not be until 2026).

Thus far, the live-action One Piece series has been one of the rare anime adaptations to be celebrated by fans. One particular point of celebration audiences have pointed out has been the show's passion for its source material and stellar casting of these beloved characters, including Emily Rudd as the lovable Nami.

Nami Dons Anime-Accurate Attire in One Piece Season 2

A new photo from the One Piece Season 2 set, seemingly revealed a new anime-inspired outfit for Emily Rudd's Nami.

The image, which was posted on One Piece's official social channels in celebration of the show's Season 2 wrap, features the series' iconic band of Straw Hat Pirates including fresh looks at Rudd's Nami, Iñaki Godoy's Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu's Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson's Usopp, and Taz Skylar's Sanji all standing in a line.

While most of the cast looks similar to how they did at the end of Season 1, Nami notably is wearing a slightly tweaked look. Instead of wearing the character's white-and-blue striped top and orange shorts (like she did during the first season), Rudd's character is sporting a deep blue shirt and black skirt.

This has fans excited as this particular look is pulled exactly from the anime the live-action series is based on.

Nami notably wore this outfit during the anime's (and manga's) iconic Loguetown arc, in which the Straw Hats team up with the clown pirate captain known as Buggy before crossing paths with the dangerous Smoker (a villain that will be a big part of the series going forward).

This change in attire would make sense for Nami here, considering where Netflix's first season of One Piece ended.

That first step into this pirating world ended right in the lead-up to the Loguetown Arc, meaning that is likely where the show is going next (read more about potential One Piece Season 2 arcs here).

What Will Happen in One Piece Season 2?

As teased at the end of One Piece Season 1, this image essentially confirms Nami and the rest of the Straw Hats are headed for the Loguetown Arc and beyond.

This new look will likely be only just the first of a few outfit changes coming for Nami and the crew.

While she wears this blue-and-black get-up for the Loguetown arc, the character is quick to yet again change her look, sporting a light blue tank top for the Reverse Mountain arc (the part of the story directly following Loguetown).

And that is where this series seems to be going. Loguetown is an impactful part of the One Piece story, but it is relatively short-lived. Fans can likely expect the live-action series to tackle several major arcs over its next batch of episodes, introducing some new, exciting characters along the way.

Some of these new personalities include the lovable Chopper, an anthropomorphic reindeer who becomes a member of the Straw Hats as the crew's personal doctor.

This all happens as the team (Nami included) crosses paths with even more dastardly foes, including King Wapol and Captain Smoker to name a few.

Surely, this new outfit from Nami is just the first of many anime-inspired touchstones to make its way into Season 2, setting the stage for the even more exciting adventure that lies ahead.

One Piece Season 2 has an expected release window of 2026.