Beauty In Black Season 2 Part 2's Release Window Revealed by Richard Lawson - And It's a Long Wait

After months of waiting, Beauty in Black Season 2 has finally arrived on Netflix, but one star warns that fans will be waiting a while longer for the rest of the season. Netflix's high-stakes drama series follows Mallory and Kimmie, two women from different walks of life whose worlds change after their paths cross. Like many hit Netflix series, Beauty in Black follows a split-release formula, with its seasons divided into halves, and the second part of Season 2 is still awaiting a release date.

When Will Beauty In Black Season 2 Part 2 Episodes Release?

While Netflix has not confirmed a window for Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2 beyond it being a 2026 release, one of the lead actors has narrowed down that window. Richard Lawson, who stars as Norman Bellaire in the series, replied to a fan's question on his Instagram post asking whether more episodes would come in Season 2. Lawson confirmed that "there are eight more episodes in Season 2," before adding that the second part of season two, starting with Episode 9 Season 2, will release in "February or March [2026]."

"There are eight more episodes in season two. They will come in February or March."

The first eight episodes in Beauty in Black Season 2 were released on Netflix on September 11, 2025. In the few days since, the new season has climbed Netflix's Top 10 charts, mirroring the massive response to Beauty in Black's first season.

Netflix

Lawrence's projection (which has not been confirmed by Netflix) means there would be a 6-7 month gap between parts for Beauty in Black Season 2, a punishingly long wait for fans. Netflix typically releases its split seasons only a month or two apart, as it did recently for the releases of The Sandman and Wednesday. However, Beauty in Black Season 1 also had a long wait between parts, with the first half arriving in October 2024 and the second half in March 2025.

Tyler Perry created, directed, and produced Beauty in Black, which features Crystle Stewart, Taylor Polidore Williams, Ricco Ross, and Amber Reign Smith in the cast. Season 1 of Beauty in Black comprised 16 episodes, and Season 2 is expected to be the same.

What to Expect From Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2

The first season of Beauty in Black was filled with near-deaths of beloved characters, unexpected twists, and betrayals. Season 2 has been no different so far, as Kimmie (Williams) adjusts to her new position as the leader of the Beauty in Black makeup empire.

Despite her rise in position, Kimmie doesn't find it easy to fit in with the wealthy Bellaire family, who aren't pleased with this new shift in power. Much of Season 2's first part followed Kimmie discovering her new power and how she could use it to protect those she loved.

The ending of Season 2's first part saw Kimmie blow everyone away with her vision at a board meeting for Beauty in Black, cementing her place as the leader of the company, much to Mallory's (Stewart) displeasure. Stewart teased in an interview with Tudum that "the betrayals cut deeper" in Part 2 and fans "[are] not ready," for where Mallory goes:

“Let’s just say the power shifts are bigger, the betrayals cut deeper, and Mallory has a few tricks no one sees coming. If you think she’s already done her worst, you’re not ready.”

Given Lawson's release date projections, fans will still have to wait a while longer to find out how the rest of the season shakes out for Kimmie, Mallory, and the other Bellaire family members.