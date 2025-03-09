Beauty In Black Season 2 Gets Announced by Tyler Perry Following Release of Part 2

Just a couple days after the release of Beauty In Black Season 1, Part 2, Tyler Perry confirmed that Season 2 is officially happening.

Beauty In Black Season 2 Announced

In a new Instagram post, Beauty In Black creator Tyler Perry announced that there will be a second season of the hit Netflix drama.

Netflix

He shared a still from the series featuring Charles Malik Whitfield's Jules and Taylor Polidore's Kimmie from the show.

He added, "YALL AINT READY FOR SEASON 2," in all-caps, just to emphasize his excitement, and thanked viewers " for making season one HUGE:"

"I’m just gonna sit this right here!! YALL AINT READY FOR SEASON 2 of 'Beauty In Black' !! Thanks for making season one HUGE!"

